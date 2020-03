SHARE:

The PCC Lancer Pantry Drive-Thru/Walk-Up was closed on Tuesday following guidance from the Department of Public Health intended to prevent further transmission of COVID-19.

PCC is currently working on other ways to provide help to those students who are experiencing food insecurity who rely on the Lancer Pantry to have their basic needs met.

According to a post on the official Lancer Pantry instagram, the college will be providing these students digital gift cards for grocery stores Wed. March 25 and Thurs. March 26, to help provide support until the Lancer Pantry is able to re-open.

To qualify for the electronic grocery gift card service students must be enrolled in at least one class this spring semester. Qualifying students need to email their first and last name, Lancer ID number, and their cell phone number to lancerpantry@pasadena.edu.

Campus resources that will continue to operate remotely include the Student Health Services (SHS), Counseling services, Social Service Support, and tutoring.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure we are here for our students,” said Cynthia Olivo, vice president of student services. “The health, safety, and the journey towards their academic and career goals are protected.”

SHS is assisting students with medical concerns through phone and email. Students can have their medical questions answered by emailing their questions to medicalSHS@pasadena.edu. along with their name, student ID number, and current enrollment status.

Social work and counseling services are other resources available for all PCC students that can be accessed through phone or email.

“I do think that we are doing the best that we can to provide the most effective services over the phone and email,” said PCC’s Social Worker Susie Herrera.

Tutoring is also available for students remotely. The Academic Success Center is offering help in the fields of Math, English, Social Science, Speech and Music. The Social Science Learning Center, the Music Lab, and the Math Success Center are providing tutoring through ConferZoom. The Speech Center is supporting students through email. PCC Pathways FYE is using the app Meet for video conferences. The tutoring hours vary and students will need to schedule an appointment.

Because all courses have been switched to online instruction, PCC is loaning laptops to those who do not have the necessary tools to complete and succeed in their online courses. Students who need to borrow a computer can fill out a survey here.

PCC is also referring students in need to off-campus resources that will be offering free internet for students during the pandemic, such as AT&T and Charter Spectrum. Comcast Xfinity is now offering free wifi hotspots, and these are available for students to access.

For more updates on how PCC is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, check here.