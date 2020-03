SHARE:

In the afternoon of Wednesday, Mar. 11, the City of Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) confirmed the city’s first case of the coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. This marks the 32nd case of the virus in the greater Los Angeles area, which includes Pasadena and Long Beach.

According to city officials, the infected individual has already been placed in quarantine. This recent case of the virus is not related to the Caltech student who tested negative for it on Tuesday.

The city of Pasadena has also announced that they will shut down any events or mass gatherings they deem as nonessential in response. The Pasadena Unified School District also announced they will be holding an emergency meeting on Thursday regarding a resolution to compromise between the safety of their students and the continuation of their education.

As previously reported by the Courier, PCC has already announced the decision to move the majority of classes to remote instruction starting on Wednesday. In an email sent out to students at PCC, they confirmed that the infected individual has had no known contact with any PCC staff, facility or student.

However, PCC has had problems keeping their students updated. Many students have reported that they have received emails containing outdated information days after they were supposed to have been sent.

At this time, there is no known case of the COVID-19 at any of PCC’s five campuses.

For the latest developments on campus and off, refer to PCC’s Latest Health Updates site. Students should also expect further information regarding remote instruction soon.