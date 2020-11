SHARE:

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, many Americans may choose to opt-out of large family gatherings for Thanksgiving this year. If you find yourself seeking to dine out instead, here is a look at some of Pasadena’s restaurants that are open for the holiday and how they will keep you safe.

The Raymond 1886 is a fine dining restaurant located on fair oaks that “offers an innovative and contemporary menu in a historic setting.” Assistant general manager Andrew Cowan said the restaurant usually has 220 seats available for dining but have gone done to 44 seats on their patio.

Cowan explained how they normally would receive larger party reservations for Thanksgiving dinner. However, the city of Pasadena has a health code that does not allow parties larger than six people.

“It’s about keeping everyone safe,” Cowan said.

Cowan said the restaurant follows what Taiwan and Singapore have been doing with their progressive protocols being that those countries have dealt with a SARS virus in the past.

“Our tables are spaced out and we also use extra sanitizer,” Cowan said. “We perform temperature checks for staff and customers and also make sure everyone is wearing a mask.”

Cowan described their patio as fully covered with heat lamps and fireplaces in preparation for the rain and cold weather. The Raymond 1886 is offering a three-course pre-fixe dine-in menu for $85 per adult and $50 per child under the age of 12. Takeout can be pre-ordered by Thursday, Nov. 19 with a price of $100 for 2 people and $200 for 4 people.

Another fine dining experience that “focuses on local ingredients and exceptional service” open for Thanksgiving dinner in Pasadena is The Arbour. Chef and owner Ian Gresik said their seatings are extremely limited due to COVID-19.

“We have a small patio available with 18 seats and will have about 54 covers on Thanksgiving,” Gresik said. “Pre-COVID on average we were able to have 150 covers.”

Gresik said they like to make things easy for people, so they do not require temperature checks. They do have a strategy in place in case one of their staff becomes positive for the coronavirus. Gresik said they have two teams, and A team and a B team that are staffed on different days. If someone from A team becomes sick with COVID then the entire team must quarantine, and team B can step in. Once someone from team A receives a negative COVID result they can come back to work.

“From what we know, we have been pretty lucky that we have not had any employees or customers test positive,” Gresik said.

The Arbour is also prepared for cold weather and rain. Gresik said the patio seating is under an overhang and has windscreens and heat lamps to keep their customers warm and dry if it rains.

The Arbour’s Thanksgiving reservations are almost sold out, but dinner is available from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in and take-out. They offer a 3-course pre-fixe menu for $68 per person and have a kid-friendly option available. For take-out, customers can order the same day through the restaurant or via Postmates or ChowNow.

In addition to The Raymond and The Arbour, there will be various other restaurants open for dine-in and take-out on Thanksgiving Day. Flemings Steakhouse in Pasadena located on Colorado Blvd will be open and have safety protocols in place. Their website states “Your Pasadena Fleming’s has taken the ServSafe Dining Commitment in response to Covid-19. This commitment is one more action to show our unwavering dedication to our Guests and Associates health, wellness and safety.”

Flemings will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer a 3-course menu at $49 per person. They have a children’s 3-course menu, as well as a family menu (4 or more people) and an ala carte, take out menu.

Alexander’s Steakhouse on Los Robles Ave will be open for patio dining 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and offer to pick up and delivery options. They have a COVID-19 response page that customers can view on their website.

Due to recent spikes in COVID-19 positivity rates, starting Friday Nov. 20 LA County will have new restrictions for outdoor dining. Eater Los Angeles reported the county will implement a rule that will reduce outdoor dining to 50 percent and have a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all restaurants, wineries, breweries and bars. Restaurants open for Thanksgiving may have to make changes. If you are dining out for Thanksgiving it is best to contact the establishment to make sure your reservation still stands.