With no event wins for the men’s track and field team at this years South Coast Conference Prelims and championships from April 23-27, they were ultimately left out of the winners circle in the SCC finals, placing fifth out of six scoring colleges with a score of 34 points.

Cerritos won the men’s team title with 250.3 points.

Most of the help came from Miles Johnson, who placed second and earned 7 points with a 6-foot, 2.75 inches leap in the high jump. Although this high jump was Johnson’s season best, he could not reach his best jump, which occurred last season where he jumped 6-feet, 4.25 inches. Johnson was top ten in the state last year, but is currently 19th this year.

Jared Whitt, who was the event favorite, suffered an injury in his first jump and ultimately settled for fourth place in the triple jump (44-10.75) after being tied for state best the entire season at 48-6.25. Whitt also placed fifth in the long jump, going 21-4.

“Hopefully, I’ll be healthy enough to take a few… but I still want to try and win of course,” Whitt said. Physically, Whitt said he feels “alright, but not really. Hopefully I get better.”

On the bright side, Whitt is one of three athletes who qualified for this weeks Southern California Championships, with the other two being Justen Campbell and Johnson.

“I feel prepared, more than I have before,” Campbell stated. Going in, I don’t have like fear or anything. I just want to have fun and hopefully go to state.”

Asher Smith placed fourth and eighth in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash while Mohammad Halin scored seventh in the 10,000 meter.

The 4×100 relay consisting of fellow Lancers Uri Mafate, Whitt, Smith and Campbell finished fourth in 43.50 seconds while the 4×400 relay squad with Mafate, Whitt, Smith and Dylan Che placed fifth in 3:38.06. Both times didn’t approach seasons best.

Looking back at the SCC prelims and SCC championships, track and field head coach Innocent Egbunike said there’s definite room for improvement but that he was otherwise pleased.

“You gotta accept where you’re at and look forward to where you want to go,” Egbunike said.

The Lancers will look to do well this upcoming Saturday on May 11 at the Southern California Championships starting at 10 a.m.