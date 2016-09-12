Interim chief appointed head of police and safety

Daniel Nerio/Courier - Acting director of campus police and safety service Steven Matchan inside his office in the B building on Wednesday, December 3, 2014. Matchan been recently appointed the title until the school finds a permanent police chief.

Steven Matchan was appointed as PCC’s permanent chief of police and safety services this July after replacing prior director Don Yoder since June 2014, making him the fifth chief since 2011. Prior to serving as chief, Matchan served as a PCC police officer, a training officer, a senior officer, and a department operations sergeant. Before he was hired by PCC in 2004, he worked for a specialized housing police agency in Los Angeles.

Matchan plans to strengthen the department by providing more opportunities to train, increasing police officers and cadet staff, updating safety protocols, and enhancing the bond and trust with the PCC community.

“My position, duties, or goals have not changed since my appointment [as acting chief],” Matchan wrote in an email. “Since day one, I have always accepted the challenges brought to me and always took the position seriously.”

“I am here to serve my staff and provide them with all the resources, tools, and support available to make their jobs easier,” he added. “I always make myself available to our community, because I took this job understanding that I swore to serve and do everything I can to keep them safe.”

Among those who support Matchan’s appointment as chief is PCC Superintendent-President Dr. Rajen Vurdien, as well as the Board of Trustees.

“Dr. Vurdien recommended, and the Board approved, the appointment of Steve Matchan for permanent position of PCC Police Chief based on his strong performance both as the Interim Police Chief as well as his strong performance as second in command under the previous Chief,” said Board of Trustees President Linda Wah in an email.

Sgt. Bill Abernathie, who has been with the department for three years, has also shown full support of Matchan.

“Chief Matchan’s experience, institutional knowledge, what he has learned from the trials and tribulations of several police chiefs and the positives and negatives that they brought to the job, and his previous experience in law enforcement made him a good choice for the position,” said Abernathie.