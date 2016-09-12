Interim chief appointed head of police and safety

Steven Matchan was appointed as PCC’s permanent chief of police and safety services this July after replacing prior director Don Yoder since June 2014, making him the fifth chief since 2011. Prior to serving as chief, Matchan served as a PCC police officer, a training officer, a senior officer, and a department operations sergeant. Before he was hired by PCC in 2004, he worked for a specialized housing police agency in Los Angeles.
Matchan plans to strengthen the department by providing more opportunities to train, increasing police officers and cadet staff, updating safety protocols, and enhancing the bond and trust with the PCC community.
“My position, duties, or goals have not changed since my appointment [as acting chief],” Matchan wrote in an email. “Since day one, I have always accepted the challenges brought to me and always took the position seriously.”
“I am here to serve my staff and provide them with all the resources, tools, and support available to make their jobs easier,” he added. “I always make myself available to our community, because I took this job understanding that I swore to serve and do everything I can to keep them safe.”
Among those who support Matchan’s appointment as chief is PCC Superintendent-President Dr. Rajen Vurdien, as well as the Board of Trustees.
“Dr. Vurdien recommended, and the Board approved, the appointment of Steve Matchan for permanent position of PCC Police Chief based on his strong performance both as the Interim Police Chief as well as his strong performance as second in command under the previous Chief,” said Board of Trustees President Linda Wah in an email.
Sgt. Bill Abernathie, who has been with the department for three years, has also shown full support of Matchan.
“Chief Matchan’s experience, institutional knowledge, what he has learned from the trials and tribulations of several police chiefs and the positives and negatives that they brought to the job, and his previous experience in law enforcement made him a good choice for the position,” said Abernathie.
4 thoughts on “Interim chief appointed head of police and safety”
Yoder was much better than this loser. This place is something else, we have lunatics who cant teach for professors, cretins for administrators, and imbecile’s for support staff!
You can’t make this stuff up! What a total disgrace, and a complete sham of the hiring process. The college knows he’s corrupt and a sexual harasser, but they still gave him the position. I was on the hiring panel, and Manchon was not the most qualified for the job; in fact he was totally outclassed for this position by the other applicants in all criteria that matter. He was selected for one reason alone. Try to guess what this reason was; it’s not difficult to figure out!
This place has reached a new common denominator.
PCC has really become a dungheap. Not only is Manchon a crook, but this asylum is governed and administered by losers. I can’t wait to leave this cesspool.
Trust, integrity, respect…thats not Matchan. How about liar, sexual harasser, bigot, thief and embezzler. This college gave him the job knowing all of this. This is why PCC is so screwed up. Matchan has stolen monies that should have benefited students, the President knows this and so does the Board. Integrity? Go look at his car and any employee working for the police department, see if they have a parking pass. Why don’t they…BECAUSE MATCHAN LEADS BY EXAMPLE! Lets give tickets to the students and faculty, for not paying for parking, but if we are the police we don’t need to pay for parking…even if your the Chief. Great pick Board, lack of integrity continues here at PCC.