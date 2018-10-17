SHARE:

The Lancers easily crushed their away game against Rio Hondo on Wednesday and in a nail biting victory here at home on Friday night, snatched the lead from Chaffey, and claimed the 5-set win, making them 3-1 for conference matches.

Wednesday’s three set match against Rio Hondo was a steal (25-22, 25-19, 25-13), launching Lancers’ conference match average to 2-1. Throughout the match, sophomore outside hitter Camille Ferguson had a total of 31 total attacks and 8 kills. Star player Leslie Rivera, freshman outside hitter, was right behind Ferguson with 28 total attacks, 19 digs, and 7 kills toward the win.

“We kind of warmed up, we were kind of iffy, kind of like all wobbly a little bit, and then I think the first game we started off a little slow,” freshman outside hitter Janell Currier stated. “But we figured out hey, this is what we need to do, we got our mistakes and our jitters out, and then we just played together as a team.”

Friday’s home match against Chaffey was an intense one (34-36, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-9), securing the Lancers first place position in the North Division matches. In just the first set, both teams were consistently scoring one after the other refusing to let the other take the win. Rivera, however, seemed hungry for a win, along with her team, and managed 34 total attacks, 14 digs, and 13 kills, averaging the highest kill percentage for the match.

With multiple timeouts in the first half and multiple player switches throughout the sets, Abby Martin, freshman opposite/middle blocker was able to contribute 33 total attacks and 12 kills while sophomore defensive specialist/libero, Pamela Galvan, had the highest number of digs this match at 32.

Currier, who played in both games, aided her teammates with 6 kills, two of those kills being served back to back during the third set, 22 total attacks, and 5 digs.

“It was an adventure really,” Currier added. “We started off kind of slow, and then after two sets we just got together as a team, put our heads together, this is what we need to do, this is what we need to take charge of and we went out there and just played our hearts out.”

The three sets that followed were a testament to Currier’s statement, as the team continued to slay the remainder of the game and win in the fifth set.

“Once we got our offense rolling at the tempo we wanted it to be at, then the whole match turned. It took us a while to get there, sometimes we start slow,” assistant coach, Henry Lee agreed. “But we figured it out.”

Chaffey was a worthy adversary having smaller yet very strong players compared to Rio Hondo, making the dynamics of each match significant.

“So Wednesday’s game the competition wasn’t as high as today’s [Friday],” assistant coach Angel Ramirez began. “Today we had to make a lot of adjustments early on, second set we used some of our other players to see who would step up and then in the long run we found out what worked as a team, people in different spots and different positions, and it ended up working out for us against their offense, and for our players.”

The Lancers next game is at Riverside Community College on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. while their next conference game is against East Los Angeles College on October 31 at 6:00 p.m. at ELAC.