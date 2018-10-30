SHARE:

The Lancers effortlessly defeated the LA Harbor Seahawks in three-sets Wednesday night at the Hutto-Patterson Gym in their last non-conference match of the season.

Coming off of two losses last week, the Lancers, back on their home court, were vicious in showing the Seahawks whose house they had entered. The 3-0 victory (25-14, 25-18, 25-18) was achieved without a single timeout from the Lancer team. After scoring the very first point in game one, the Lancers lead the entire match without ever giving their opponents a chance to catch up.

PCC’s kill percentage was .250, compared to LA Harbor at -.118. Freshman outside hitter, Janell Currier and sophomore middle blocker, Jada O’Mally lead their team in total attacks, while Currier and freshman outside hitter, Leslie Rivera, racked up the most kills. Strong and successful sophomore defensive specialist/libero, Pamela Galvan, prevented spikes with 9 digs and setters Tehya Topalian and Nikki Hernandez completed the most assists during the match.

With the whole team, composed equally of freshman and sophomore players, competing in the match, sophomore outside hitter, Camille Ferguson, maintained 3 kills, 6 total attacks, 3 digs, and a kill percentage of .500, while playing the Seahawks.

“[LA Harbor] have the tendency to be pretty scrappy and there’s long rallies,” said Ferguson. “We just kept pushing through and focused on that.”

The Lancers were already up by six points by the first timeout in game one, by the second and final timeout, they were up by eight points and then ended the game with an 11 point lead.

The Seahawks did try to close the gap more for game two, only trailing behind by five or six points. After accidentally hitting their own teammate in the face with the ball, the Seahawks ended game two seven points behind.

“I think we got in their heads with like digging them,” said new player, freshman defensive specialist/libero Emily Ahedo. “So I think as a hitter that’s like psychologically ‘Oh, I have to get this ball down’, but we were stopping them so I think that benefitted us.”

Game three was extreme. LA Harbor was down by 12 points by final timeout.

“I think we executed well, Ahedo said. “We’re doing what our coaches told us to like hitting our zones so I think we were very approachable today.”

With 26 errors in total and only 16 total kills during the match, the Seahawks could not overpower PCC’s defense. Rivera and freshman opposite/middle blocker Abby Martin were all-stars during the match with every spike and kill tendered. Martin, O’Mally, and middle blocker Danielle Johnson were instrumental in blocking and had a height advantage over most of their opponents. Blocking alone earned the Lancers major points during games.

The team attributes their practices and the various drills performed within as their main preparation for matches, along with celebrating every point attained, every time.

“I think we did a pretty good job,” head coach Mike Terrill said. “Some things we worked on in practice the last few days, we brought them into the match and really showed that…our mindset moving forward is to feel confident in our ability to finish where we want.”

The Lancers, competing to remain in first place for their North Division Conference, will again face East Los Angeles, this time on their turf on Wednesday at 6 p.m.