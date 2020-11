SHARE:

As we settle into the holiday season, after what has felt like 10 years wrapped into 1, it’s mind-boggling to imagine cooking delicious full-course meals for family members you don’t want to see every second anymore.

Luckily, this Thanksgiving is only going to consist of me eating a buttload of unhealthy, mouth-watering, creamy, and of course, deliciously baked 5 cheese macaroni and cheese. My family came across this beautiful recipe on Pinterest in 2011 and ever since then we’ve been making it every year.

The best way to find the ingredients that would be the safest is to use Instacart or to put on your mask and giddyup to Vons or Ralphs before everything is gone. As well as keeping a safe distance of about six feet from other persons.

This is by far my favorite dish because of the different layers of gooeyness with all of the different spices and the way it makes my taste buds dance.

The best part about this meal is that it tastes amazing all year long! You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas.

The ingredients consist of:

1 16 oz box of Cavatappi pasta (if unable to find, no worries, elbow pasta or ziti will work)

½ cup of butter

3 tbsp of butter for topping

½ cup of all-purpose flour

2 tsp of dry mustard

2 tsp of salt

1 tsp of pepper

5 cups of whole milk

2 cups of shredded sharp or regular white cheddar cheese

2 cups of shredded fontina cheese

2 cups of shredded asiago cheese

2 cups of shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup of grated parmesan cheese

About ½ cup of any Breadcrumbs you prefer (My family uses Panko)

Pots/pans needed:

13 x 9 inch baking dish ( I recommend using a glass one)

Medium mixing bowl

Medium stovetop pot

Instructions: