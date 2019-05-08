SHARE:

Located on the busy streets of Lake Avenue in Pasadena lays a new restaurant named Granville. The anticipated modern-casual American chain opened up its new location on April 9. The three floor restaurant demands a double take.

The restaurant is two stories tall but it does have three floors. The first floor is known as the ‘tree room’. As soon as you walk in they do have tables where they seat you, but if you’re looking to have a good time and not wait to be seated at a table, they do have a bar with a communal table; and an indoor-outdoor patio. The second floor overlooks the bar area and offers a more private setting for private parties.

The third floor is where you go if you’re looking to have a more relaxed and laid back type of night or day. Bar Del Mar—hat is the name of the third floor. The first bad thing I have to say about this little bar is that because it is a 90 person seating limit, you do have to wait in line to get inside. I got there around 4 p.m. and waited approximately 15 minutes to get up to the rooftop.

The rest of the parties behind me had to wait about at least 30 minutes. Since it is a bar, you have to be 21 and over to enter, the security at the front does give you wristband and send you to the elevator and once the elevators open you’re at the beautiful rooftop.

The second negative thing I have to say is the seating was a little bit odd. The did have tables alongside the wall. Then in the middle they had these long sofas that you can sit on but instead of having an actual table you had a small little table that you can only manage to put your drinks on. Other than that, the bar was amazing.

I got there just in time because happy hour had just started. They had a special happy hour menu which had a various amounts of drinks and small bites that you can enjoy. All the drinks and small bites are super and I mean super affordable. The menu ranges from $5 to $7.

They do have a mixture of margaritas, wine and beer. So whatever your preference is they have you covered. The three common appetizers that I saw people around me order were the grilled cheese dippers, hummus, and the artisan flatbread.

The grilled cheese dippers consisted of petit basque, gruyere, parmesan, caramelized onions, mustard and garlic aioli, served alongside a dipping sauce that completed the dippers so well.

The humus and the flat bread the came with wasn’t so good. The hummus had too much lemon in it and the flat bread was too salty so it was like you almost had to eat them together to cancel out the saltiness and lemon.

When it came to the artisan flatbread I was undecided on which one to get because I had never had it. I asked the serve and he sold me with the Chicken & Blue. The Chicken and Blue flatbread came with three different cheeses. Fontina, mozzarella, fig blue cheese, prosciutto, pine nuts and red onion. The first bite had me wanting for more. It just was a savory combination that had you salivating for more.

All in all Granville is the new place to go. Their service is the best. They have waiters and servers coming to you and making sure you’re doing well. If you want to feel like a Kardashian but on a budget, Granville is the place to go. Not just their happy hour menu but their regular menu is affordable as well. It is an affordable luxury.