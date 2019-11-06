SHARE:

On Saturday, despite only having 267 total yards on offense and 12 first downs, the Lancers dominated Santa Monica College when they nearly shut them out the entire game, ending with a final score of 30-2.

After a scoreless first quarter for the fifth time this season, the offense was able to score a touchdown and a field goal in the second quarter to start the momentum that would last the entire game.

It started with a touchdown pass from quarterback Edward Norton as he completed a 22 yard strike to wide receiver Ahmad Lipscomb.

On the following drive, PCC was able to gain possession of the ball, starting in the Corsair’s thirty yard line. The offense was not able to move the ball during this drive but managed to score a field goal making the score 9-0 at halftime.

Coming out of the second half the Lancers looked to continue their defensive dominance and get the offense going. The defense was able to shut SMC out of their first drive and gave the offense a great field position to start their drive.

Norton was able to scramble for a 62 yard touchdown run but the ensuing PAT was blocked and returned for the Corsair’s, making the score 15-2.

Linebacker Mark Navarro gave the Lancers a huge change of possession by intercepting the ball and running it back for 6 yards, adding to his team high of 8 tackles.

Navarro has been vital for PCC’s defense and has continued to show his full capabilities on the field consistently, but he still isn’t done quite yet.

“I challenge myself to do better every week, I’m just playing the game I love to play,” Navarro said.

Navarro’s turnover brought the Lancers the momentum they needed as quarterback Kade Wentz threw a 13 yard touchdown pass to wide receiver David Telles in the third quarter to pull the Lancers away with a score of 22-2.

Telles has been one of the most versatile offensive players for this offense this season, he is used in the slot for jet sweeps and trick plays because of tremendous agility and speed. Telles is more than ready for any responsibility given to him but that isn’t his main goal.

“I’ll continue to do whatever they ask me to do, my goal is to keep contributing to the team in any way to help us win,” Telles said.

The Lancers defense was able to shut out Santa Monica for the rest of the game, while the offense managed to score another touchdown from Norton.

PCC will look to build on this two game winning streak when they take on LA Harbor College at home, on Saturday, Nov. 9.