The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has now disrupted the lives of L.A. County residents in some manner or another—and increasingly at Pasadena City College. Through county closures, CDC guidelines and online class transitions, there’s news everywhere.

Here at the Courier, our goal is to keep you updated on the latest developments for PCC and nearby affected areas. Check back here for the latest information on campus life and more as we all navigate through this closure.

PCC UPDATES

–MARCH 16: PCC announced that the campus closure will be extended to April 19.

–MARCH 14: PCC announced it’s restricting student and public access to the college effective March 18 to 29 after L.A. County saw an increase in cases. All students will be denied entry to the campus.

–MARCH 12: PCC announced it’s canceling all face-to-face classes scheduled to take place March 16 and 17 to allow faculty to have adequate time to fully transition to remote instruction. All sports games and practices are also suspended as a precaution until further notice.

–MARCH 11: The City of Pasadena Public Health Department confirms the city’s first case of the coronavirus. (This marked the 32nd case of the virus in the greater Los Angeles area.)

–MARCH 10: PCC announces that it is converting in-person classes to remote instruction wherever possible as a precaution against the novel coronavirus, effective from March 18 to April 20.

–MARCH 4: The City of Pasadena’s public health officer declares a state of emergency, which prompts PCC to direct faculty to loosen attendance and classwork requirements.

CDC AND LADPH INFORMATION

Because this situation is evolving so rapidly, it’s important to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 by reading the latest guidelines for gatherings and care for symptoms—especially if you’re immunocompromised.

–For directions from the Center of Disease Control, check here.

–For directions from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, check here.

COVID-19 AND PASADENA

Total case count: 2

–MARCH 16: The City of Pasadena announced its second case of COVID-19, hours after City Manager Steve Mermell declared an order for all restaurants, bars and gyms to close.

–For information regarding the city of Pasadena, check here.

COVID-19 AND L.A. COUNTY

Total case count: 144

(This information includes cases reported by Long Beach and Pasadena Health Departments.)

–MARCH 16: L.A. County officials issued an order for all bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers to be closed until further notice. Restaurants will be permitted to serve takeout or delivery food only and grocery stores may remain open.

–For information regarding L.A. County, check here.

Updated: March 17, 2020 at 1:40 p.m.

(Please keep in mind that information around COVID-19 is still evolving. This information does not replace professional medical advice. For questions regarding your health, always consult a physician.)