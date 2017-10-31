SHARE:

Saturday morning, an unknown suspect reportedly exposed himself to a female student on campus, according to an email blast sent out by Campus Police Monday evening.

The incident occurred in the Shatford Library between 9:20 and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

While she was seated in the third floor of the library, a male approached the victim and proceeded to expose his genitals to her before walking away.

The suspect is described as a male hispanic, 6’ 5” tall, with a brown complexion, a stocky build of an estimated 230 pounds, short black hair, and brown eyes. At the time of the incident, the suspect is reported as wearing a dark colored t-shirt, tan colored shorts and dark colored Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime or similar crimes should call Campus Police at (626) 585-7484.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.