BREAKING: Vurdien resigns as president

Katja Liebing/Courier Rajen Vurdien in his office at Pasadena City College on Friday, September 4, 2015. Vurdien was recently elected as the new college President.

PCC’s Superintendent-President Rajen Vurdien formally announced his resignation in an email dated Friday, July 28. Vurdien will stay on as president for the next academic year.

“I must share the news that I will be departing PCC at the end of the 2017-18 academic year,” Vurdien wrote.

“I have tendered my resignation effective June 30, 2018.”

In his email, Vurdien reflected on his many accomplishments during his tenure at PCC, including the launch of PCC Promise, which grants one year of free tuition to eligible students and PCC’s recognition from the Aspen Institute.

Vurdien wrote that he is looking forward to spending his retirement with his family and loved ones.

“I say without reservation that my time at PCC has been one of the most satisfying times of my service as a public educator,” Vurdien wrote.

This article will be updated as we receive more information.