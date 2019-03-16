SHARE:

UPDATE: 3/18/19: The PCC Colorado campus reopened for classes Monday. A rave alert was sent to students this morning notifying them of the news.

Initial Story:

Pasadena City College’s (PCC) Colorado Campus will be closed for the remainder of the weekend to allow crews on campus to resolve power outage issues before resuming classes on Monday.

“If you have business or classes in any building on the Colorado Campus this weekend, please do not come to campus,” said Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, Alex Boekelheide in an email. “There is no threat to safety at this time.”

On Friday night, PCC sent out a rave alert informing students of the issue and that the campus will remain closed.

In the email, Boekelheide stated that Campus Police will remain on campus for security.

The Colorado Campus is set to open on Monday, March 18, 2019.