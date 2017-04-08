BREAKING NEWS: Suspect sought in campus rape

Authorities are searching for an unidentified male suspect who allegedly raped a male student on PCC’s campus this past Tuesday.

The incident took place in the W Building’s men’s locker room at 5:15 p.m. It was not reported to campus police until the following day at around 12:20 p.m. when police responded to a local hospital after the victim reported the incident.

The suspect was described as a Latino male between 20 and 22 years old, with a mullet hairstyle and septum ring. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a dark long sleeved shirt and khakis.

The victim was in the locker room retrieving personal items when he was raped.

A blast-email was sent Thursday to PCC students regarding the incident. On-campus services that cater to reporting and recovering from sexual violence and assault were included.

This incident has been taken over by PCC’s Campus Police, Pasadena Police, and the Pasadena Area Community College District.

More details to come…