La Tuna Canyon fire grows over 5800 acres, destroys homes

Fueled by the recent heat wave, a small brush fire that began in La Tuna Canyon on Thursday, has rapidly grown into the largest fire by acreage in Los Angeles history, which burned over 5900 acres as of Sunday, and prompted mandatory evacuations.

The La Tuna Canyon fire destroyed three homes and damaged one as of Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed an emergency declaration on Saturday, freeing up all of the city’s resources to protect residents and property, while California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency.

“We are grateful for the men and women of LAFD, and all of our partner agencies, for their heroic efforts to bring the fire under control and to keep people and their homes safe,” Garcetti told the Times.

The fire shut down a swath of the 210 freeway and raised concerns about the air quality in the immediate and surrounding area.

According to AIRNOW.gov, the air quality in Pasadena is currently Moderate (61) but is projected to reach Unhealthy (161) advising everyone, including those with lung conditions such as asthma to stay indoors.

The Courier reached out to Superintendent-President Rajen Vurdien on whether next week’s classes would be cancelled due to air quality concerns.

“We are always concerned about the health of our students. We are monitoring the air quality and will make our decisions based on prevailing air conditions on Tuesday morning,” Vurdien said through email. “We hope for the best for our students living in the affected areas.”

The Courier will continue to follow and update this story as more information becomes available.