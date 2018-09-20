SHARE:

An email sent Thursday afternoon from Superintendent President Rajen Vurdien to Pasadena City College staff concluded that the school’s investigation into recent allegations against I-8 food services employee Ty Yu “could not be sustained”, allowing him to remain on campus while being closely monitored.

“Although Yu’s convictions from 1992 have caused a great deal of concern, they do not prohibit him from coming on campus,” said Vurdien in the email. “As a public community college, Pasadena City College cannot exclude anyone without legal justification for doing so.”

Yu was convicted as a sex offender after he sexually assaulted two of his patients in 1991 when he was a chiropractor. In 2012, PCC student Hanna Israel accused Yu of sexual harassment and was assured that the I-8 employee would no longer remain on campus or have contact with students.

Following a report from the Courier in May detailing the allegations against Yu, the school then hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation.

The college stated in the email that they would be prepared to take further action if necessary.

The Courier has reached out to Israel, Vurdien and Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications Alex Boekelheide for comment and is awaiting a response.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE

According to Alex Boekelheide, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, PCC will have “no further comment than what was sent in the email earlier today.”