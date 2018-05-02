SHARE:

Cliff Davis, the single finalist for the superintendent-president position, has stepped down, according to a press release by the Office of the Superintendent-President.

“Dr. Cliff Davis has withdrawn his name from consideration as a candidate for president of Pasadena City College at this time,” according to the press release. “He is a finalist for president at another community college.”

The Board of Trustees (BOT) has recently come under pressure after the campus community voiced their concerns over the alleged mishandling of the superintendent-president search.

Of the eight candidates that were recommended to the BOT, only two finalists were chosen, sparking outrage and concern.

The BOT is set to meet this week to determine “the next steps in the search for a superintendent-president.”

