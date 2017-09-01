BREAKING: Attempted sexual battery reported on campus

Yesterday, a female student reported an incident at student parking lot #4 located on Del Mar and Hill Avenue involving sexual assault. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 29, around 4 p.m. according to a statement issued by campus police.

The student was approached by a man while walking to her vehicle. The man exposed himself to her and then attempted to grab her breasts.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, dark hair, early 20’s, wearing a black shirt with a white circular emblem on the back and dark shorts.

The Courier was notified by Alex Boekelheide, Executive Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing, via email and have reached out to campus police for comment.

If you have any information, please contact campus police at (626) 585-7484.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.