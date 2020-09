SHARE:

The newest addition to the ring of Southern California fires, the Bobcat fire, broke out in Angeles National Forest Sunday night.

Angeles National Forest is located north of Azusa and Glendora.

Monday, Sept. 7, City of Pasadena revealed they were closely monitoring the Bobcat fire.

“Significant wind could cause the fire to pose a threat to Pasadena,” the City of Pasadena tweet read. “Be prepared.”

As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, there was zero percent containment and the fire had consumed over 8,553 acres according to the City of Monrovia webpage.

“Gusty Santa Ana winds will form this afternoon over the mountains and the coasts and the valleys on Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said. “Fire danger will remain critical through Wednesday.”

These winds increase the probability of rapid expansion and possible spread to the Pasadena area.

Cities of Bradbury, Duarte and Monrovia were sent an evacuation warning Monday night with parts of the city closest to the mountains being categorized as Phase 1 of evacuation, should it come to that.

A second public safety alert was sent out Tuesday night urging Monrovia, Duarte, Pasadena and Altadena to prepare in the event of an evacuation order.

“There are many teams of firefighters on the ground working the fire, building fire breaks and making every attempt to fight the fire up in the hills,” Monrovia’s webpage said. “These crews will continue to work on slowing the progress of fire movement towards the foothill communities.”

You can register for the Pasadena local alert system here.

*This story has been updated to include further development and is still developing as information becomes available.