Vigil and march for black man killed by Pasadena PD

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department is investigating the death of 36-year-old Reginald Thomas Jr., who died after being tased and subjected to physical force by the Pasadena police department.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene around 4 a.m. to investigate the death in the 200 block of Orange Grove Boulevard.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the scene and have been there most of the day. The Courier is on the scene and will update as this story develops. Scroll down for latest updates.

 

With pent up frustration and overwhelming emotion, some bystanders found release in spoken word.

Pasadena activist Jasmine Richards announcing a vigil and march to start at 7 p.m.

Richards rallying with protesters:

 

Live periscope of the march to city hall:

 

