Vigil and march for black man killed by Pasadena PD

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs department is investigating the death of 36-year-old Reginald Thomas Jr., who died after being tased and subjected to physical force by the Pasadena police department.

According to KTLA, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene around 4 a.m. to investigate the death in the 200 block of Orange Grove Boulevard.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the scene and have been there most of the day. The Courier is on the scene and will update as this story develops. Scroll down for latest updates.

On scene. Woman told me they had ambulance here around 1 but no one got in. Body still inside. #ReginaldThomas — Almond Brown (@HollaBlackGirl) September 30, 2016

Emotions just exploded after coroner took #ReginaldThomas away. Jasmine just demanded the cops leave, that they were inciting the crowd. pic.twitter.com/KvZbo6ly4G — Almond Brown (@HollaBlackGirl) September 30, 2016

With pent up frustration and overwhelming emotion, some bystanders found release in spoken word.

This man started reciting a poem he wrote after someone close to him was killed 18 months ago. Righteous anger. #ReginaldThomas #Pasadena pic.twitter.com/TuSLe4QsLD — Almond Brown (@HollaBlackGirl) September 30, 2016

Pasadena activist Jasmine Richards announcing a vigil and march to start at 7 p.m.

Message from Jasmine at the scene of #ReginaldThomas death at the hands of Pasadena PD. pic.twitter.com/Hugo0xf3vr — Almond Brown (@HollaBlackGirl) September 30, 2016

Richards rallying with protesters:

Live periscope of the march to city hall:

Police are boxing us in. Jasmine has asked white allies to go back to the front of the line as we march on. #ReginaldThomas — Almond Brown (@HollaBlackGirl) October 1, 2016

Live from #Pasadena. Protest following the death of a black man in Pasadena last night. pic.twitter.com/BrSqgfS7kL — PCC Courier (@pcccourier) October 1, 2016

Pasadena residents still marching pic.twitter.com/K4sw2mT5fE — PCC Courier (@pcccourier) October 1, 2016

Black Lives Matter activist Jasmine Richards leading the march #reginaldthomas pic.twitter.com/e9dixLLzst — PCC Courier (@pcccourier) October 1, 2016

Back to #ReginaldThomas’s house on Orange Grove Blvd. Cars honking in support, one way of the street-going east-blocked pic.twitter.com/PbhDBZGCou — PCC Courier (@pcccourier) October 1, 2016

Covered event When Justice Isn't @PCCLancer last night. The same night a bipolar man dies at the hands of #Pasadena police #blm @pcccourier — Katja Liebing (@KL_Courier) September 30, 2016