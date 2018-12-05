SHARE:

The Associated Students put together a “De-Stress Fest” on Tuesday and Wednesday night in the Wi-Fi lounge.

The event was meant for students to relax during the stressful weeks leading up to finals. The Wi-Fi lounge was filled with students who participated in multiple fun activities and enjoyed the food that was available for everyone.

A coloring station was set up for students to sit, chat and color in funny pictures like “Pepe the Frog.” Others sat on the couches and ate their food, while some enjoyed the satisfactory feeling of popping bubble wrap.

“I really needed to relax today,” Marcus Williams said while coloring a picture of a snowman. “I have a big graphic design presentation due, and I have been stressing out for weeks.”

Williams, as well as many other students, participated in games of bingo. The winners of each round won goodie bags filled with treats. During the breaks in between rounds, students were encouraged to eat the food provided from Porto’s and Veggie Grill, while holiday music filled the room.

“I really appreciate what [Associated Students] is doing for us,” said Jason Rivera, who has a Statistics final to study for. “My friends and I are able to have a stress-free day. I have been killing myself trying to study for my finals.”

Located in the back corner of the Wi-Fi lounge sat an “Ask the Librarian” station. Help was available for students who had questions about researching topics, how to cite a source and all the different essay formats.

“We are here to help those students who might be lost and confused on how to approach their research papers,” Librarian Krista Goguen said. “Although, this is more of a recreational event, so not many students are asking for my help… but we are here if they need us.”

Students also had opportunities to take out their frustration by making their own stress balls, or play a calming game of chess. Students who came enjoyed the event and many hope to go to another.

“I want to go to another one of these next semester,” Williams said eagerly. “Im probably going to be even more stressed in the spring, so I’m definitely going to need this again.”

With the two-day event, AS was able to accomplish their goal of helping students relax, and de-stress even with finals looming around the corner.