On April 25, the Associated Students Student Services (ASSS) showed “The True Cost,” a documentary released in 2015 that uncovers the underbelly of fast fashion, a term used to describe inexpensive clothing being mass produced and how it affects the Earth. The film was screened in the Wi-Fi lounge and the Associated Students provided free snacks and drinks for all, as well as necessities for the homeless.

Directed by Andrew Morgan, “The True Cost” exposes the oppression that underdeveloped countries face from the fast fashion industry, as well as the heavy amount of environmental damage. Some of the damage include genetically modified cotton which requires a large amount of pesticides, leading to an increase of brain tumors and birth defects, or leather tanneries dumping chromium, a toxic and carcinogenic element into the Ganges River in India, which is regarded as one of the most sacred rivers in Hindu culture.

“I think the fast fashion industry targets, especially college students because we are known to be broke college students and to be stylish but don’t have enough money to buy super expensive things.” Sarah Jo said, Vice Chair of ASSS.

“And our committee thought that it was appropriate to share this with college students because it’s something that I don’t think a lot of people know about, but it’s something that affects us so much.” Jo said.

As Earth Day came and went on April 22, three days prior to this event, many PCC students were left feeling as if Earth Day had been almost forgotten about.

“Even though it’s a national day, I feel like there wasn’t much attention received to Earth Day.” Ariel Garcia said, a film production major at PCC.

“It’s a footnote of something that was huge back in the day,” Garcia continued.

Kyle Selinske, another student at PCC, felt similar.

“This is our only planet, once we ruin it, that’s it, we’re done. We need more people paying attention to this,” Selinske said.

Although there have been many efforts this year to help the Earth, including the #TrashTag challenge, a challenge that went viral earlier this year that inspired people across social media to go out and clean up the planet, PCC’s students feel more could be done.

“Yes, it’s scary that climate change is coming and all these things but I think that’s an even more of a motivator for us to take action,” Jo said.

If interested in learning more about fast fashion and how it affects the Earth, the Associated Students are hosting a fast fashion seminar on May 14 and 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.