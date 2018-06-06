SHARE:

Superintendent-President Rajen Vurdien released a statement today responding to the allegations made against I-8 executive Ty Yu regarding inappropriate contact with a former student, stating that the school will contract an independent law firm to conduct an investigation into the incident.

“Upon learning of the reported allegations last week, I immediately directed my administration to begin an investigation into the facts of the matter,” Vurdien said.

“As a result of this internal research, I have directed Linda Beam, our vice president of human resources, to engage an independent law firm, Parker and Covert LLP, to fully investigate the circumstances in question, including agreements between the college and I-8 Food Services, matters related to that company’s employees, and any conduct involving our current and former students, employees, and administration related to this matter.”

Vurdien’s statement comes six days after the Courier published a story revealing Yu as a registered sex offender along with allegations from former student trustee Hanna Israel regarding inappropriate touching.

Vurdien further stated that the investigation would take time and that the college could not comment any further due to the ongoing investigation.