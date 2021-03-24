SHARE:

PCC’s Academic Senate is holding an election for the upcoming 2021-2022 year with nominees running for positions such as Senate President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer.

Full-time faculty members will each be sent a unique access code to cast their votes beginning noon of March 15 through April 1 according to Nomination and Election Committee Chairholder Jared Ashcroft.

Running for Academic Senate President is PCC alumni and current Academic Senate Secretary Dr. Gena Lopez. In her candidate statement, she says that as President she will aim to, “propel social justice and student equity to the forefront of practice and pedagogy at PCC.” Lopez is coordinator for PCC’s Ujima Program and also co-creator of equity project, Blackademia.

The two candidates running for the position of Senate Vice President are current Vice President Veronica Jaramillo and Dr. Anthony Francosco.

Current Senate VP and Physical Science Chair Veronica Jaramillo has served as a mentor for PCC’s Chemistry Club as well as principal investigator for an NSF-funded grant that focuses on curriculum revision and technical education. She has served on PCC’s College Council, Strategic Planning Committee, Staff Hiring Committee and Budget Resource Allocation Committee.

“I tackle problems by focusing on finding solutions, I am not scared to voice my ideas, yet most importantly, I have an utter respect to different stands, and I am always open to hear and learn from others,” Jaramillo said in her candidate statement.

Dr. Anthony Francosco is amember of the Division of Social Sciences. Francosco is also co-creator and coordinator of PCC’s CORE program and has taught inside men’s prisons for the California Youth Authority. He has served on advisory boards the Association of Latino/a/x Employees and Black Stem. According to Francosco’s statement, he is running for the position of Vice President to, “center Intersectional work focused on empowering students and faculty from marginalized backgrounds.”

Academic Senate Secretary nominee is Armia Walker of PCC’s Counseling Faculty. As a counselor, Walker has worked with Blackademia, Ujima, the Honors Program and First Year Experience. She is a member of the Academic Senate, The Association of Black Employees, and the USC Equity Leadership Alliance.

“As an equity minded practitioner, I have adopted a stance of cultural humility and learning with the goal of understanding the daily burdens and assets of students,” her platform statement said.

Walker is also enrolled in the USC Rossier School of Education where she examines research aimed at remedying educational disparities experienced by historically marginalized groups. She is, “excited about the opportunity to serve as the Academic Senate Secretary to support fellow faculty in their efforts to make higher education accessible and equitable.”

Running for re-election is current Academic Senate Treasurer, Shalegh Rose. Rose has served as a faculty member at PCC for 24 years and has taught ESL, English, and College 1. She has worked as coordinator for the Pathways First Year Experience program and as chair of the Student Success Committee. In her platform statement she says, “I believe that strong Academic Senate Leadership is the key to delivering on the promise of education at PCC to our students, and especially to our historically marginalized and underserved students, and would appreciate the opportunity to continue that work.”