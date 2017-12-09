SHARE:

The long awaited Marvel thriller “Thor: Ragnarok” delivered, hammering the box office with a fierce, thunderous strike, making up for most of the rubbish released during the summer.

From the beginning to the end, “Thor: Ragnarok” was filled with action. It held your attention with a perfect amount of emotional moments. Tying it all together was the (slightly too many) funny scenes before a serious scene, in between a serious scene or after a serious scene. Not to mention, this was one of the best Marvel movies ever produced, thus far. Oh, and Thor no longer has long hair and has an older sister.

Spoiler Alert: Don’t read the rest of this article if you haven’t watched the movie!

The moment Thor began, it was as if I was a kid again watching cartoons on a Saturday morning. Popcorn on one side, a large Sprite on the other and a bag of Lifesavers. It all felt complete.

After leaving Earth at the end of the movie “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Chris Hemsworth’s character Thor returns after a couple of years out of action. Thor wasn’t present in “Captain America: Civil War,” and neither was Hulk; further into the movie, both clash.

Hulk goes missing for a couple of years and is reintroduced in the Grandmaster’s world Sakaar, where Hulk is idolized for being the top warrior. Further into the movie Thor ends up in Sakaar and the two face each other in a Rome-style arena to see who reigns supreme. Hulk wins, with a little help from Valkyrie, but Hulk and Thor eventually catch up and form “The Revengers” (Valkyrie ends up joining the fight).

Director Taika Waititi made significant changes that without a doubt were spotted throughout the movie. One particular change was its dilemma over Marvel movies and its constant change in composer music. As mentioned before, it borrowed the electronic infused 80s style of “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2,” tuning it to fit the “Lord of Thunder” saga.

In the opening scene, Chris Hemsworth’s finds himself in hell breaking the fourth wall, as per usual by the Marvel Comics Universe. He’s hanging chained up as fire demon Surtur talks about the evil he’ll spill on Asgard when Thor interrupts his speech more than once. Waititi exploited some of the funny moments in the movie but the opening scene delivered well.

Another funny moment was the follow up of Doctor Strange’s extra credit scene where the two meet up in 177A Bleecker Street. Loki is also brought to Dr. Strange’s apartment prior to being caught by Thor in another Loki scheme. They are brought in the apartment by a portal and at first, only Thor appears to talk to Dr. Strange, even chugging down a couple mugs of beer.

Mid-conversation Loki suddenly appears out of a portal and says, “I’ve been falling … for 30 minutes!” Laughter ensued inside the theater room, in what was one of funniest scenes.

The production was similar to “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and it fit perfectly as “Thor: Ragnarok” scenery mostly took place in Asgard and other planets. I’ll take a longshot and say this movie is connected to the next compilation of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (I hope).

Ragnarok presents a few new characters into the scene. One of the new faces is Hela or “Goddess of Death” and is the oldest sister of Thor and Loki. She’s played by Cate Blanchett. You also have The Grandmaster (one of MCU’s oldest characters) who is obsessed with good ol’ games and played by “Jurassic Park’s” Jeff Goldblum. Tessa Thompson plays Valkyrie, a warrior of Asgard. “Star Trek” star Karl Urban plays “The Executioner” Surge. Lastly, you have Korg who’s played by director Waititi and the experiment from director to character is of great success.

And of course, Thor wouldn’t be Thor without a Marvel extra credit scene. The scene shows a spaceship similar to that of Thanos that takes place at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, foreshadowing the upcoming “Avengers: Infinity Wars.”

“Thor: Ragnarok” was worth the wait, Chris Hemsworth is crazy funny and Valkyrie is gorgeous! I give this movie an A plus.