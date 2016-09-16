Secret show pops up in Pasadena

During the darkest hour of dusk, dim-lit globed light bulbs hang strung above a courtyard of fired bricks. The cold air has a quiet bite to it and live music enters the atmosphere.

Frontman Josiah Lemming, of Josiah and the Bonnevilles, sings haunting lyrics while a small crowd sways.

”I can’t stop the day from dying, but I can sing the sunset for your ears,” he sings along side the strums of acoustic guitar.

An enthralling vibe fills the courtyard during this secret performance hosted by Sofar Sounds in a historic part of Pasadena. Every Thursday of September, from 8-10pm, you can apply to attend a secret show in Pasadena. With no specific genre set in place at a Sofar Sound show, you can discover new music in an uncommon fashion.

“We do it all over the place: in living rooms, cool courtyards, backyards, everywhere,” Robin Westlund Los Angeles city director of Sofar Sounds said. ”From Pasadena all the way to Malibu.”

At an undisclosed location in Pasadena on Thursday, September 8, bands Harletson, Clifflight, and Josiah and the Bonnevilles gave a show that captured the intimacy and spontaneity a secret live show brings.

Cliff Kuhn-Lloyd, lead singer of Clifflight, jumped off stage during his performance and continued to sing a few steps away from the crowd. Clifflight hasn’t performed live in two years, and to witness the return of the talented 5-man indie-rock crew was a joy to the audience.

Harletson, an LA-based pop folk trio, sang heartthrob harmonies similar to a sensitive ‘Eagles’ sound, performing their own rendition of the legendary classic “Take it Easy.”

Touring band Josiah and the Bonnevilles gave a toe-tapping performance adding a pulse of Americana into the night.

Sofar Sounds host secret gigs in 272 cities worldwide and has made its return to Pasadena. Carefully curated to create diverse, unique music sets of upcoming artists in an intimate setting, attracting music lovers everywhere.

Sourcing acts like James Bay, Bastille, Hozier, Karen O, and Leon Bridges, who performed with Sofar Sounds before their international recognition.

“Starting out, gigging around, and caught them when they were young,” Sam Silver Los Angeles assistant director of Sofar Sounds said.

To be a part of this event in Pasadena sign up at Sofarsounds.com and apply for a ticket. If you get in, they’ll release the location of the show the day before, but the line-up will stay a mystery.

For those who want to plan ahead, here’s a hint: In an old town and it’s “one” of a kind like the “Colorado” Rocky Mountains.