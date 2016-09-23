Season’s eatings with the Victory Park Farmers’ Market

Kathryn Zamudio/Courier - Varieties of tomatoes on display at a produce booth at the Pasadena Farmer's Market in Victory Park on Saturday, September 17, 2016.

Every Saturday morning since 1984, a portion of a parking lot in front of Victory Park is occupied with family farmers and food artisans, showing off and selling their goods.

The Victory Park Farmers’ Market is one of Pasadena’s two farmers markets, and also one of the largest in farmers markets in the San Gabriel Valley. It’s predominantly farmers, but also includes food artisans and live musicians.

Being “Pasadena certified,” the farmers are certified by the City of Pasadena Human Services and Recreation, as well as the Department of Agriculture. This ensures that all produce from these farmers are grown exclusively in California.

Gretchen Sterling has been a manager of both of the city’s farmers markets for 36 years. Since the Victory Park Farmers’ Market opened 32 years ago, she is at awe of what comes and goes every week.

“Our focus in this farmers market is small family farmers,” Sterling said. “This isn’t anything like you would find in a grocery store on sale for 59 cents that’s been refrigerated all day.

Sterling is passionate about getting people to get their produce from a farmers market rather than a large, grocery store corporation. At a farmers market, the customer meets the farmer who grew the produce, while the farmers share their passion of working in the agribusiness niche. There is also a larger variety in produce found here than a regular grocery store, ranging from Japanese cucumbers, to the numerous types of peaches, citruses, and apples.

“I do admit, the produce here will be more expensive. However, the freshness here is superior,” Sterling explained. “If you were to eat a peach from the grocery store, it would be stone cold because of the grocery store’s storage process done beforehand. Eat one here, and the juice will literally be dripping down your arm.”

The market is mainly seasonal fruits and vegetables, but a variety of homemade bread, hand-crafted cheese, and farm fresh eggs are also available at the market. Sometimes, Sterling has farmers who bring fish, grass-fed beef, and organic chicken. There’s even a knife-sharpening vendor, since Sterling insists that every home cook and chef needs a good knife to chop up these goods.

One of the many family farms on site every weekend is Saurez Farms, the farm business of Jazmine Buenrostro’s parents. Buenrostro grew up learning the practices of the farm business enabled her to become knowledgeable with what’s in season, as well as customer interaction. Saurez Farms can be found every Saturday at Victory Park, and at the Hollywood Farmers’ Market on Sundays.

“[This business] has been a part of me since I was months old,” Buenrostro said. “Waking up early and loading takes a lot of work, but I was able to learn communication skills, too. I really like to form bonds with the regular customers.”

Vendors of the farmers market are commonly artisans or small business owners with a homemade good looking to expand. The diversity in these vendors range from freshly made Mexican food, homemade jams, and one of the most unique vendors Sterling acknowledges in the market, spirulina from GoSpiral Farms.

“It’s an algae-like product, which also comes in powder, and it has numerous health benefits that varies from improving muscle to blood sugar levels,” Sutton repeated to numerous customers, while offering them a refreshing sample of mint water mixed in with Spirulina. “It’s a refreshing superfood we’re trying to promote.”

Customer to vendor relationships are epitomized through Sheri Sutton’s involvement with GoSpiral Farms. At a visit to the farmer’s market last year, Sutton stumbled upon the booth when the founder of the business and discoverer of spirulina, Paul Cathcart, was there. With her background knowledge in ecology, Sutton wanted to be a part of this business’ growth. She has been a team member with GoSpiral Farms for a year.

This month, produce in season include apples, persimmons, squash, and grapes. A complete list of what’s in season every month in Southern California can be found on the farmers market website.

The Victory Park Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday from 8:30 A.M.-12:30 A.M. in the parking structure in front of Victory Park on Sierra Madre Boulevard.

