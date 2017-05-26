Dead men tell one last tale

Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the last of the pirates movies, but certainly the best one since the original. Set 9 years after the events of the last movie, we see many familiar faces reprise their roles from the previous films such as Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush. Newcomers Javier Bardem is the vengeful ghost Salazar, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth.



“Dead Men Tell No Tales” surpasses expectations and is everything you could hope for in a final pirates movie, incredible action sequences, that all too familiar pirate’s music, Jack Sparrow being Jack Sparrow, and laughs and gallows humor (literally).

Last we saw Captain Jack Sparrow, he got the Black Pearl back and was off to new adventures. As we see in Pirates 5 however, Jack hasn’t gotten the Pearl out of the bottle, imprisoned Blackbeard and has turned into nothing but the town drunk who has lost all of his mojo. Barbossa however, has become extremely wealthy and success since the last film. Both Henry Turner and Carina seek the trident of Poseidon for their own purposes which in turn sets of the chain of events leading to this movie.

The plot of the movie was very clear and exciting. The movies features twists and turns I did not anticipate for a pirates movie, and the end of the movie was immensely gratifying. The movie itself has a very fast pace as its two hour length seemed to fly by.

The soundtrack to the movie is the same ol’ same ol’ orchestra you’ve come to love or hate from previous films, despite the fact that this film features a different composer from the last movie.

Johnny Depp is as charming as ever as Jack Sparrow and for the most part, everyone who reprised their roles from the previous films did a good job. However, Javier Bardem wasn’t as scary as I hope he’d be especially after seeing him in a movie like “No Country for Old Men.” The romance between Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario was wooden and forced due to a lack of any reason why these two should be together other than that they are attractive and their screen chemistry suffers for it.

Despite all this, the last pirates movie is a must see for all “Pirates of the Caribbean” fans if not just for the ending alone. Also, be sure to stay until after the credits as there is a post credit scene.

This movie gets 4 out of 5 pirate flags.