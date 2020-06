SHARE:

Dessert baking has become very popular during the quarantine, but let’s put the sweets aside and make something tastier and healthier. A beef zucchini lasagna is an easy-to-make deliciously healthy option.

The low-carb, keto-friendly, gluten-free and wheat-free recipe was taken from “The Skinnytaste Cookbook.”

Ingredients:

1 lb of lean ground beef

¼ cup of dry white wine

5 medium-size zucchinis

2 cups table cream

¼ cup of parsley

½ cup of chopped onions

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups of cheese (either mozzarella or Monterey Jack)

2 cups of marinara sauce

Salt (to taste)

Procedure:

Preheated the oven at 375 ° F. Cut the edges of the zucchinis. Using a mandoline or a knife, cut the zucchinis lengthwise. Place the zucchinis in a half sheet and put them in the oven to get rid of the excess of water. In a nonstick skillet, place the ground beef over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, garlic, parsley and salt to taste. Cook the meat for 8-10 minutes, chopping it into small chunks as it cooks. Add the cream and the wine and stir for 4 more minutes. Use a 13 x 9 in. baking dish. Make a layer of zucchinis. Then cover the zucchinis with a well-spread layer of meat. Spread the marinara sauce evenly. Make a layer of Monterey Jack cheese. Repeat 2 more times. Add one more zucchini layer and sprinkle the remaining cheese and parsley. Cover it with aluminum foil and place it in the oven for 40 minutes.

For someone who has made chicken lasagna, a more complicated and time-consuming recipe, the zucchini lasagna was easy peasy. The fact that you do not have to worry about cooking the pasta, which can be a little challenging if you’re not used to it, makes this recipe so much easier. The overall time for making this entree is approximately 1 hour and 20 mins.

You can make any substitution you’d like, other types of cheese can be used, perhaps vegan cheese, or you can make it vegetarian by substituting the beef for mushrooms.

The original recipe includes ricotta and Parmigiano cheese, which I substituted with cream and Monterey Jack cheese. White wine was not part of the original ingredients, but it serves as a great way to add some extra seasoning to the meat. It is not necessarily the only way to season the meat for lasagna, it is just a personal go to.

The lasagna came out a little watery, but despite this, it was still absolutely delicious. A highly important tip, which is already included in the procedure, is to bake the zucchinis for about 10 minutes before, this will help to avoid the liquid consistency.

I can assure you that the pasta will definitely not be missed. The zucchinis make the lasagna so much lighter than a regular one. It was a fun and tasty experience. I was not a fan of zucchinis until I tasted them in this recipe. I definitely recommend it to everyone.