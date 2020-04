SHARE:

Centered around eclectic Joe Exotic and his unconventional lifestyle, “Tiger King” will have your eyes glued to the screen from beginning to end.

Netflix’s newest limited series has audiences nationwide raving due to the endangered tigers, polygamist relationships, mention of cults and even a murder for hire conspiracy. According to Chicago Tribune, “Tiger King” is the No.1 most-watched show on the service, in the U.S. as of Mar. 29. All about Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, and the weird world of wildlife, the series mainly takes place at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park (G.W. Zoo) in rural Oklahoma.

Far from your average Joe, Maldonado-Passage, former owner of G.W. Zoo, sports a horse-shoe mustache, a bleach-blonde mullet, complimented by a pistol on his hip, cowboy boots and his two husbands. Strangly enough Maldonado-Passage was also an openly gay 2016 presidential candidate and full-time enemy of Big Cat Rescue’s Carol Baskin.

While his days originally centered around maintaining a wildlife park that expanded over the course of 16 years, his personal life was the real zoo. In 2014, 51-year-old Maldonado-Passage married 19-year-old Travis Maldonado and 29-year-old John Finlay in an unofficial ceremony.

Maldonado-Passage had an online reality show and music career that focused on bashing his arch-nemesis Baskin. Maldonado-Passage and Baskin were long time enemies who accused one another of animal cruelty towards the big cats that each of them owned.

All episodes are cringe-worthy and focus on the introduction to the “cult-like” mentality of the wildlife park employees as well as the feud with Baskin that quickly turned ugly in court. By the sixth episode, the eccentric show takes an extreme twist, when Maldonado-Passage’s inner circle plants a seed that lands him back in court — this time facing 19 charges including two counts of murder for hire.

“Tiger King” has many bizarre twists and turns that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Each episode ends with cliffhangers that leave the audience begging for more and more.

The perfect mix of power, fame, death and tigers in captivity, “Tiger King” tells a fascinating story about an extremely odd world of wildlife and the ongoing war for power within. The series is a complete freak-show that captivates the attention of the audience from the first second to the last.