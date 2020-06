SHARE:

COVID-19’s social distancing has put many major events on hold. From the Olympics to music festivals to graduations. While many summer activities were already postponed or canceled, a major one in June is Pride month. However, Pride month has taken its celebration online and will be hosting a virtual celebration experience for June 2020.

Christopher Street West (CSW), a non-profit that produces the annual LA Pride Parade and Festival, announced it has made the decision to cancel in-person events for the remainder of 2020. However, through a new partnership with KABC, Southern California’s television station, and iHeartMedia Los Angeles, they are going to create the first ever virtual Pride Parade.

“Our ongoing partnership with KABC is special to our organization, and we are excited to be working together to develop an unforgettable special that celebrates the longstanding history of LA Pride and our local LGBTQ+ community,” said Estevan Montemayor, President of the CSW Board of Directors.

It will air as a 90 minute primetime special exclusively on ABC7, on Saturday, June 13 from7:30 to 9:00 p.m., with an encore presentation on Sunday, June 14 at 2:00 p.m.

The LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride month in the U.S. every June. From big cities, like Los Angeles and New York to smaller cities in the country, all over the U.S. people are hosting parades and other Pride events within the month.

They have adapted to a streaming format where everyone will be able to celebrate Pride month while maintaining social distancing orders.

This year’s celebration is going to be in the form of a solidarity protest march on Saturday, June 14. Participants should wear masks and follow COVID-19 health and safety precautions. For those who aren’t able to join the march, they can participate by watching the stream.

There are many other ways to participate at home as well while streaming the parade. One way is to use platforms, whether it be streaming and social media — Instagram and Facebook — to help represent people and organizations doing work in black queer spaces.

Zoom or FaceTime group chat is another way to safely celebrate the event with friends and families while following social distancing orders.

“We are, above all, committed to delivering the strongest programming and storytelling that authentically reflects the communities we serve,” said Cherly Fair, president and general manager of KABC.

The celebration will include special performances by Lance Bass, singer for NSYNC and The Pussycat Dolls. It also aims to support local businesses and nonprofits that will be present during the event, which can help uplift the community.

Iconic LA Pride moments and never before seen footage will bring to life all the achievements LA’s LGBTQ+ community has made throughout the years.

“During these challenging times, we have again been inspired by the resilience and unity our community has shown and are honored to bring these celebrations into the homes of the LA community and around the country,” said Madonna Cacciatore, CSW’s executive director.