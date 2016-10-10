No need to wait until Halloween to get your scare on

Kathryn Zamudio/Courier - Tony Kim and Anthony Li pose for a creepy photograph at the Bunker Experience in Old Town Pasadena on Sunday, September 25, 2016.

Escape. Time. Numbers. Map. Zombies. Post apocalyptic. All are words running through one’s head when they enter Pasadena’s escape room, The Bunker Experience.

Upon first entering, there is an ominous, eerie feeling almost immediately. The cheerful world outdoors is nowhere to be seen once the victims enter through a small, narrow staircase headed downward.

The maze is like one at Knott’s Scary Farm or Universal Horror Nights, but locally and available year round. The Bunker Experience surrounds you with strangers who will soon be your teammates trying to figure out ways of escaping.

The experience begins when the doors are opened at the bottom of the staircase. One “survivor” approaches the group to send a sincere warning to oncomers, letting them know that once they enter, they may not be able to escape.

After it’s been established your group is the only group of people who are alive after a post-apocalyptic event, survivors are instructed to look for a secret map in order to free themselves from being infected.

Escapers are given 40 minutes to look for the map in a dimly lit, abandoned military base with secret clues and surprises along the way. Don’t get scared when an injured military man joins your group—he’s there to assist.

Throughout the experience, emotions are high as escapers try to find any sort of clues. It’s a good way to get the heart pumping with the idea of impending doom. The Bunker Experience helps others figure out how well their critical thinking skills are as well as how they behave under pressure.

“It was fun, it was a good time. You know … for first timers I give us a passing grade,” said Robert Smolin after successfully escaping.

The Bunker Experience is not only an escape room, but an adventure. Almost like a videogame, but that can be experienced personally.

Previous escapers will have something to look forward to, as the experience plans on expanding their adventure with a second chapter.

“Chapter two is going to continue the story. So technically if you have done chapter one you are familiar with our characters, with some of our settings,” said Bea Egeto, owner of the Bunker Experience. “Chapter two is probably going to happen later this year.”

There will be a special Halloween scare edition of the Bunker Room during the entire month of October. The ticket pricing for the Halloween scare is $38, but PCC students recieve a 10% discount just by entering the code PCC10.

“If you like haunted houses and mazes that’s actually perfect because this is what we’re going to do for the Halloween scare,” said Egeto.

The mazes will be expanded and filled with more characters to bring additional scares to escapers.

The Bunker Experience is located at 20 N Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 and open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.