The human anatomy isn’t perfect and neither are we as a species. Morph is an art exhibit that expands upon those themes and centralizes on how we transform ourselves and our sense of normality to provide a bizarre and thought-provoking experience into the imperfections that make us whole.

Mash Gallery chose this exhibit to close off the year as a metaphor signifying the new interior renovations and updates the gallery will receive going into 2020.

“We gave every artist a chance to express their own idea of transformation and what it really was to be human,” stated Ian Anderson, assistant director of Mash Gallery. “All the figures displayed here are distorted and unconventional to celebrate the flaws we have as being humans.”

The interior of the exhibit was very open and minimal. 43 different pieces from 12 artists were showcased,varying from photos, to canvas paintings and sculptures.

The biggest misstep of the layout has to be the fact that the offices of the directors are in the middle of the exhibit without any partitions separating themselves.You can hear all of their phone conversations and worst of all their desks get in the way of the pieces along the wall, making visitors uncomfortably close to the workers while taking a good look.

“I’ve never seen anything like this but I like the aesthetic of being weird and to me it speaks as being yourself,” said visitor Kimberly Sanchez.

Los Angeles native Erik Sandberg was the artist displayed most prominently. Sandberg provided the most obscure and head scratching pieces to the exhibit. His pieces portrayed people as a faceless pink collection of organs and his pair of photos titled “Girl Before The Washing” and “The Washing” evoked dread and guilt.

Both pictures were almost the same, but “The Washing” uniquely embodied a sense of contempt and sadness with the girl at the center of the piece still having trash despite her attempts to cleanse herself.

One of the stand out pieces was from international artist Alexander Varvaridze, who had the most conventional approach by creating near perfect figures with their faces smudged. This artistic choice emphasized the inner cacophony we experience while being lost in our own thoughts.

“Definitely something new to me and hella weird but in a good way,” visitor Justin Jennings said on the exhibit. “Everything’s kinda fucked but if this is supposed to portray us they got a point.”

Morph is a one of a kind exhibit that challenges visitors to reevaluate previous ideas of perfection and encapsulates the true meaning of what it means to transform yourself.