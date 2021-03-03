SHARE:

Racism, violence, betrayal, and guilt are all in this thrilling rated R movie of Fred Hampton. “Judas and The Black Panther” realistically portrays how easily people show their true colors by betraying someone. Throughout the movie, the violence and gunfights between the police officers and the Black Panthers are very evident. Even when the Black Panthers or any black citizens were minding their business, they would get racial slurs or get hurt badly by police officers.

“Judas and The Black Messiah” first shows O’Neal, played by LaKeith Stanfield, pretending to be an FBI agent and he tries stealing a car from a black man but fails. He then talks to Roy Mitchell, played by Jesse Plemons, who is an FBI agent, and talks to him about his actions and what will happen to him, 5 years of jail for pretending to be an FBI and half a year for stealing a car.

O’Neal is offered a plea deal by Mitchell to get close to the chairman of the Black Panther group Fred Hampton, played by Daniel Kaluuya, and to give the FBI information. If he tries to drop out and disappear then Mitchell would go find him and kill him.

“Judas and The Black Messiah” shows when people fight for what’s right, it won’t always be easy. The movie shows how the people we trust could betray us for their benefit and that they’re willing to protect themselves.

“Judas and The Black Messiah” resembles the biblical story of Judas betraying Jesus for his benefit. In the bible, Judas had told the Romans about Jesus for 30 silvers and not getting executed by associating with Jesus. Throughout the movie, O’Neal gains the trust of Hampton and gives information to the FBI about The Black Panthers. Both Judas and O’Neal eventually commit suicide due to guilt.

Shaka King, the director, did a wonderful job and he shows how the movement went on even when Hampton was in jail and when he was killed. Not only did he show what The Black Panthers did, but he showed what happened to them like getting shot, getting killed, or beat up by the police officers. King had shown how happy they were throughout this film like when Fred and his partner, Deborah Johnson, found out that they were expecting a child.

The actors and actresses also had shown anger, sadness, happiness, and guilt throughout this 2-hour movie. The actors had put their all into this movie and had done their research to make sure they’re as accurate as possible. Daniel Kaluuya had won the supporting actor award for his role in the 2021 Golden Globes.

9.5 out of 10 — for telling why O’Neal did what he did and showing how everyone got affected by the movement. The movie had shown what Black people had tried to help their community despite the government failing them repeatedly.