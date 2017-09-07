Hold onto your umbrellas, IT’s here

If I could describe ‘IT’ in one sentence, it would be this: it’s a coming of age story, with a psychoanalytic approach and various scare jumps. Bill Skarsgard did a phenomenal job at bringing Pennywise the Dancing Clown to life, he added a spark of terror with slight comical teases.

On September 5th, thanks to Warner Bros. I had the honor of attending the creepy red carpet premiere of ‘IT’, the 2017 fresh adaption of Stephen King’s horror tome, directed by Andy Muschetti, and cast of Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård, with supporting roles of Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.

After the premiere I had the chance to interview Barbara Muschietti, the producer of ‘IT’, who has also worked on another thriller, MAMA (2013). When asked why should the 1990’s fans of IT’ watch the 2017 remake she eagerly stated “[b]ecause you will have a blast! Our movie honors the book. It is a rollercoaster ride. It explores deep childhood fears, but it’s also a testament to the power of unity.”

While Muschietti’s “IT” is clearly honoring the miniseries as well, the 2017 version is more faithful to the 1986 novel due to the more precise portrayal of Pennywise. Of course we can’t ignore the fact that technology, and according to rumors, a $30 million budget, might of helped too.

Starting from the moment I arrived, I immediately felt very spooked due to the red carpet isles

having statuesque actors dressed in the infamous yellow raincoat while holding a red balloon, talk about creepy! According to security at the TLC Chinese Theater many fans slept in the Hollywood streets the night before to be able to have a slight chance of getting tickets to attend the premiere screening. Seems like this film had a lot of dedicated fans, due to a huge quantity of them wearing cosplay in 88 °F weather.

Lindsey Krueger is one of the many fans who I had the pleasure to meet at the premiere. She has been obsessing over ‘IT’ since the miniseries and the book, to the point where she has read it seven or eight times, and is currently midway through another read. Interesting fact is that Krueger had already seen the film at other screenings, the premiere was her third time seeing the film.

“[W]e left the first screening saying,”miniseries WHO?!”; and immediately scoured for more screenings,” said Krueger.

Krueger’s love for the film has reached a great amount of fanaticism that her and her friends have been quietly quoting the movie to each other ever since they watched it.

The clock ticked, and it was 7:50pm inside the auditorium, the lights dimmed, and the patrons went silent.

I wish I could tell you everything that happened from start to finish, but sadly I don’t want to give any spoilers. But here are few of the things I can say, the run time was 2 hours with 15 minutes of end credits, this film was very well organized on how characters were introduced, the script wasn’t predictable, had an aesthetically pleasing color palette, with very realistic CGI that made you feel as if you were in front of these horrendous illusions.

It did slow down during the second act, but that’s only because it was leading up to the upfront appearances of Pennywise. Now the movie isn’t based on the present, it actually takes place in 1989 Derry, Maine. It’s about a group of outcast that go by the name of “The Losers Club” whose summer doesn’t go as planned.

Also another thing I was really impressed with was the amount of girl power that was projected in the film, by Sophia Lillis character, Beverly Marsh. Unlike the 1990’s miniseries, where Marsh’s trauma seemed to be emphasized as a main part of her backstory, but clearly it wasn’t something that defined her.

Clapping, screaming, jumping, laughing, crying, now these aren’t actions and emotions one will usually combine and connect with a Thriller film, and that’s because it’s unlike any other films. It has brought in many viewers from different ages because of its classical history that has been now part of multiple generations.

The trailers have heightened the kids in the film but they’re very lovable and relatable no matter what age you are. It’s clever, gut busting, and absolutely horrifying.

Some of the commentary from patrons while exiting the movie theater was “dude, I didn’t think they were going to pull it off, and be better than the first one” and “those scare jumps were amazing!” Make sure to watch the film when it hits movie theater near you, it’s a must see!

And just remember the fun doesn’t end here, this is only Part 1 of the ‘IT” experience.