Gunn’s Guardians 2 delivers

It’s not often a sequel matches up to the original, but “Guardian’s of the Galaxy Vol. 2” does just that with great action, laughs, and an awesome soundtrack.

The first Guardians movie set the bar pretty high for the following sequel, so it was quite relieving to watch vol. 2 and not see the jokes go flat or see the movie turn into cookie cutter version of the first one.

The cinematography of vol. 2 is just astounding and the CGI rivals that of the last Marvel movie, Dr. Strange. Some of the best scenes in this movie feature adorable baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) as he gets into all kinds of mischief.

The movie has a very fast pace with almost non stop action throughout. Music is once again an integral part of the movie and the film is filled with classy catchy tunes such as “I want you back” by the Jackson Five and Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky“.

Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, and even Dave Bautista do a great job in the movie keeping the jokes coming and funny. Probably one of the only things I find wrong with the movie is the romance between Pratt and Zoe Saldana’s characters felt pretty flat. Their chemistry is this movie didn’t follow from the previous one.

If you liked the last Guardian movie, you are more than likely going to like this one. This movie gets four out of five cassettes.

*Be sure to stay all the way to the end of the credits as there are 5 post credit scenes!*