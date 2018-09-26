SHARE:

The Los Angeles County Fair ends the summer with a reminiscent drive down Route 66. Hosting its yearly festivities, the fair’s theme pays homage to Route 66 and the slogan urges attendees to “Get Your Kicks… at the LA Fair.”

The fair’s activities include 68 rides, over 100 food vendors, sixteen main stage artist performances and countless arcade booths throughout the Pomona fairgrounds. There are numerous amounts of expo halls and photo opts for children and the whole family to partake in during the last month of summer. Every aisle walked down contained aisles and aisles of food and game vendors as far as the eye can see. Above all, the main attraction, the Ferris wheel, looms larger than anything else, immediately drawing the eye of all, even from the parking lot.

Some of the fair’s headliners include comedian Gabriel Iglesias (otherwise known as “Fluffy”), The Beach Boys, Bad Company and many others. There are also a range of L.A. local artists including BombaChante, Drea Delacruz, Lauren Black and many more.

“My favorite part is the experience the children get,” Denise Martinez, mother of two says. “My least favorite part is the heat and the crowds. If they could expand it’d be better. The kids’ favorite part is the barn and all the fun activities in the Halloween expo.”

The Halloween 66 and the Rock Candy Factory were some of the most popular expo halls.

“Candy shops have long been an essential part of the great American road trip,” reads the Fair website. “Science and history will come alive as we explore its role within pop culture, gems and minerals, rock candy and more.”

The Rock Candy Factory was possible with partnership from The Natural History Museum. Entering the Rock Candy Factory expo hall, fair goers are immediately faced with a larger than life mountain of all forms of candy. Donuts, lollipops, mints, gingerbread houses, and many more. Inflatable donuts and streamers hang from the ceiling and sway in the air conditioned haven that is the expo halls.

Another partnership was with the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM).

“CEEM will feature live music performances, unique vendors, interactive kid zones and featured exhibit that will dive into the history of African-Americans who have journeyed along Route 66 to Los Angeles,” according to the L.A. fair website. This occurred the weekend of September 7th.

This is one of many ways the fair has shown initiatives to increase diversity within the Route 66 theme.

“LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes,” the site states of another partnership, “celebrates the past and inspires the future by sharing the untold stories of the history, art, and culture of Mexicans, Mexican Americans and all Latinos in the founding and continuing evolution of Los Angeles through compelling exhibitions, programming, and educational initiatives.”

The Plaza de las Americas, a plaza that aimed to replicate Olvera Street was a big portion of music and shopping. Lights are strewn across the whole plaza, lighting up the night sky. Bright colors decorate the walls as well as the candy skulls and morochas on sale at almost every booth. An enraptured and sometimes dancing crowd listens on as mariachi bands play live.

Food is also a huge part of the LA Fair and has a reputation for having deep fried everything.

“The fair was fun but it’s different going back when you’re older because I haven’t been in about 4 year,” Zari Blount, a local makeup artist says. “I came specifically for my fried Oreos though. The Dole whip was Disneyland quality too.”

The L.A. fair started on August 31st and ran until September 23rd.