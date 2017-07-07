FYF Fest ready to rock Exposition Park

FYF Fest is one of LA’s hottest summer music festivals, which consistently provides some of the biggest names in music, along with up and coming artists. This year, FYF Fest is no exception as its line up includes Hip-Hop legend Missy Elliott, rock gods Nine Inch Nails, and the notoriously elusive Frank Ocean, just to name a few.

Rolling Stone Magazine has described FYF Fest as “the best summer festival a Southern California music fan could hope for,” while W Magazine has said “what a festival bill should look like in 2017,” of the eclectic line up.

Attendees can grab a seat at the table with Solange, or catch that electric feel with MGMT.

The event is all ages, meaning people from every generation can come together to celebrate their love of live music.

Producer/electronic musician Flying Lotus will be having some 3D visuals to accompany his set, to make his performance literally stand out.

Since this year’s festival will provide even more opportunities than ever to dance the night away a 6th stage, Outer Space, has been added. Outer Space will feature longer sets, B2B sessions with friends, and even all day shade.

This year’s FYF Fest will be taking place July 21-23 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, as it is the first year the festival has expanded from a 2 day event to a 3 day event.

Set times have just been released, and there is also an app available to keep up with the latest FYF news.

Single day passes, 3-day festival passes, and merch are available now.

The festival is encouraging those attending to go Metro, taking the Expo Line to the Expo/Vermont Station and follow signs to the festival entrance. Visit Metro.net for more information.

The Courier will be attending FYF Fest providing live social media coverage, along with interviews and photos.