SHARE:

The Hive Gallery and studios in Downtown Los Angeles has transformed into a macabre art exhibit inspired by places like the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. The Haunted 2: Welcome Foolish Mortals encompasses an illusory and anatomical ambiance that was designed by Pengu Labs. The exhibit features lurid works of paintings, sculptures and jewelry from various local artists.

Upon entrance to the gallery was the “Wandering Souls” exhibit, curated by Sma Litszinger, including works mostly from resident artists. The main exhibit “Haunted 2” was located in the large, center room. It was decorated with dim lighting and wallpaper resembling the walls from the Haunted Mansion that included works curated by Walt Gorecki of Pengu Labs.

One painting of a woman in a white dress, stained with blood as two doves held up thorns that pierced her chest, was on display in a frame of red roses in the “Wandering Souls” section of The Hive. The resident artist, Siobhan Radke has been with the gallery for a year.

“I come in a lot and became good friends with the owner. I was eventually offered an intern position” said Radke. “I have a piece on display pretty much at every show.”

Her artwork can be found on instagram @houseofmisery.

One studio past the main exhibition belonged to David Reyes, a resident artist who also works at The Hive. His work is primarily focused on illustration with pen and ink.

“Since High School I was drawing on the back of homework pages with ballpoint pens and that’s how it started,” said Reyes. “I started doodling on paper then it just exploded from there.”

The Hive is host to a new themed art exhibit every month and will be turning 15 years old in April of 2020. The founder and owner, Nathan Cartwright, is originally from Ohio but moved to Los Angeles twenty years ago to pursue a more creative lifestyle.

“When you make art, you’re putting something raw out there into the world,” said Cartwright. “It’s making something from the unknown.”

The Haunted 2: Welcome Foolish Mortals exhibit will be open through Nov. 3, 2019. Attendance is free and it is located at 729 S. Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014.