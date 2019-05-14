SHARE:

“Pokemon Detective Pikachu” is starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the beloved cultural icon Pikachu, who becomes a detective when he meets the son of his recently dead partner. What more could you want in a movie?

Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu is as charming and charismatic as Reynolds usually is. Despite a script that didn’t do him any favors, I think he was a great fit for the role and did a great job of bringing Pikachu to life.

Justice Smith as the main character Tim Goodman was fine, but Kathryn Newton as a reporter who is trying to find a story in the death of Tim’s father, had easily the worst lines and dialogue with the other characters. I can’t blame the actress for that as she didn’t write the script but it is still hard to ignore.

Detective Pikachu’s greatest strength is the way all the Pokemon look and act amongst the people. The nostalgia of seeing all the Pokemon was through the roof and it really helped the movie.

I for one didn’t play the Pokemon games as much as some, but I did play them and enjoy them and I don’t think you have to be a die hard fan to find enjoyment in this movie.

A big problem is the story being very cliche and lacking creativity. Certain plot points were very easy to sniff out including a twist towards the end of the film that was seen coming from miles away.

With a lazy script and a cliche story, there are a lot of reason to dislike this movie, but if you can get past all of that you can really enjoy the movie. Going into it not expecting a lot certainly helps its case.

Despite all of that Detective Pikachu hits all the nostalgic notes, doing a nice job of infusing the beloved Pokemon such as Pikachu, Charmander and Squirtle into the everyday life of the humans. It’s a fun time at the movie theater and I would recommend it to anyone who is familiar with the Pokemon universe, if not, I’d maybe stay away for now.

I’d give Detective Pikachu a 7/10