Profanity Warning: I say fuck.

I am a huge Deadpool fan, as a lot of people who like comic book superheroes are. There’s something about his 4th-wall-breaking, dark and unpredictable humor that makes him such a fun character. So when I heard that there was going to be a Deadpool movie two years ago, I was ecstatic. And for good reason; that movie was amazing. Ryan Reynolds captured the character perfectly, unlike his portrayal in the 2008 “X-men Origins: Wolverine.” Fuck that movie. But now we have Deadpool 2, with a larger cast and a larger budget. Deadpool 2 lines up to be a great sequel. And it is; holy shit it is.

Starting with the cast. Ryan Reynolds, as I previously mentioned, is the perfect Deadpool. I swear, he is Deadpool on and off screen. There isn’t anyone who I would rather have as Deadpool. Now, for the busy man of the year — Josh Brolin as Cable. Coming from Avengers: Infinity War, it’s obvious that Brolin knows how to play a wholesome villain that you can actually like.

While Cable isn’t as well defined as Thanos is, his motives are relatable and you end up liking him in the end. He also has some quite funny moments near the end. Now as for Zazie Beetz as Domino, writers Rhett Rease, Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds took a different approach to Domino than the comics do, making her African-American with her having a minor case of Vitiligo around her eye to give her a signature oval around her eye, which I thought was quite clever.

I thought Beetz did a great job at the role, being a great compliment to Reynolds’ Deadpool. Although, she didn’t get much character development which bummed me out. Julian Dennison plays teenage mutant Russell Collins, or as he prefers to be known as, Firefist. Dennison plays his role really well as being a kid who tries to be gangster but really can’t. He’s a funny kid and I enjoyed his time on screen. I could go on but everyone in the cast fit their role great. The only thing I could say was Morena Baccarin as Vanessa was underutilized. Also Peter, Peter is precious. So is Bopinder.

The plot of the movie I thought was great. It had the right amount of events in a row to keep the movie moving along and interesting. However, with all those events going on, it does sometimes make it slightly hard to follow. I will say, the best part of the plot was the end credit scenes because of their references to older movies. Which brings me to the references and jokes in the movie. The movie is absolutely hilarious. They make 4th wall breaks all the time, joking at the real world and other franchises all the time, and if you’re a comic fan, you’ll laugh your ass off at all of them. There are also some obscure references that very few people will get, but for those that do, they will get a really good laugh out of it.

Now for the visuals. I think they’re pretty great. Obviously Colossus and Juggernaut are CGI, but everything else looks great. Oh yeah, Juggernaut shows up, which made me happy. The prosthetics that Reynolds uses to look deformed look great in a dried up avocado kind of way and matches the first movie great. Cable’s CGI metal arm looks great, even on close up shots where it looks more like prosthetics. And whenever Domino is showing off her lucky powers, the visual effects of her surroundings showing just how lucky she is makes for quite a show. All of the gore in the movie looks great too; it is an R-rated film afterall.

Overall, I think the movie is great. It’s just as good if not better than the first one, and it captures the essence of the Deadpool comics very well. The only things wrong with it are very minor and nit picky things. I give Deadpool 2 an A. Now go see it if you haven’t and then get it on digital or Blu-ray when it comes out.