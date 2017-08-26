Day N Night festival coming to Angels Stadium

Music lovers everywhere are brimming with excitement for the return of Day and Night Festival for the second year in a row, Presented by Revolt, the festival will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim from Sept. 8, to Sept. 10.

The weekend-long rap and hip-hop festival features a different headliner each night. Friday night will be headlined by Travis Scott, Saturday night by Chance The Rapper and Sunday night will close out with Kendrick Lamar.

Other acts that will be performing include Kid Cudi, Sza, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Kodak Black, among many others.

Big names like Chance and Lamar will no doubt bring out huge crowds, but the other artists on the lineup should certainly not be missed.

This will be the festivals sophomore year, after launching in 2016 at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado, CA and hosted by the Santa Ana Observatory. The festival was a two-day extravaganza which included many food and clothing vendors, as well as tree swings for guests to relax in.

Grimy Goods posted a review of last years festival. While they raved about the lineup and performances they did note that there were some logistical and organizational issues with long entry lines and messed up set times.

This year’s festival will be held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, which may help with some of those logistical issues. This years festival being extended to three days would suggest confidence that the organizers have worked out the previous year’s hiccups.

The festival website has an FAQ page up with answers for what is allowed and banned from the venue, as well as public transit, parking instructions and lodging information.

Tickets are currently on sale with three-day Early Bird passes while supplies last. Early bird passes are $299 for the whole weekend and will increase to $325 for advance sales and finally $350, plus service fees. Attendees may also purchase VIP passes or single-day passes.

Check back at www.pcccourier.com after the festival for our coverage and wrap up.