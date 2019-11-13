SHARE:

1. Velvet

Unique Vintage 1960s Burgundy Velvet Short Sleeve Stretch Mod Wiggle Dress, $58, Forever 21 Velvet Cami Dress, $17.99, ASOS DESIGN floral printed wrap velvet mini skirt, originally $40, on sale for $16, Urban Outfitters Hair Scrunchie Set, $12

A throwback to the 90s, velvet is everywhere this season. From hair accessories to going out dresses, this material can give you a quick outfit pick-me-up on either casual or going out days

2. Flannel

American Eagle AHH-MAZINGLY SOFT BOYFRIEND PLAID SHIRT, Asos Brave Soul buffalo plaid flannel shirt in forest green, originally $33, on sale for $17, Target Women’s Plaid Long Sleeve Oversized Button-Down Flannel Shirt, originally $25, on sale for $17.50

Flannel is a classic winter fashion staple that’s perfect for cold weather comfort. If you want a fashionable look that’s cute and cozy, it’s a perfect option. American Eagle boyfriend plaid shirt user GMAC described the piece as a “Super soft shirt. Not fitted, but not baggy either.”

3. Knee high boots

Fashion Nova you kneed this boot, $54.99 H&M Knee-high boots, $79.99, Lulus Cheriton Stone and Black Snake Pointed-Toe Knee High Boots, $51

Wearing heels is traditionally for more formal occasions, but when incorporated as a fall boot, they can be worn any day. These shoes also have just the right amount of heel so they won’t be too uncomfortable throughout the day. An H&M customer reviewed their heel and described them as “very comfortable and very nice for the price.”

4. Fashionable Outerwear

Forever 21 Leopard Print Sherpa Jacket, $39.99, Forever 21 Faux Nubuck Moto Jacket, $39.90, Nasty Gal Bad Motor Faux Leather Moto Jacket, originally $110, now on sale for $44

Layering during winter can be frustrating when you don’t want to cover up your outfit with a plain, bulky coat or jacket. These outerwear items can battle winter weather and also have cute designs that will make them the centrepieces of your attire.

5. Animal print

H&M Tie-collar Chiffon Blouse, $24.99, Urban Outfitters Mia Zebra Print Mini Skirt, originally $59.99, now on sale for $29.99, Nasty Gal Animal Behavior Leopard Belt, originally $20, on sale for $10

Animal prints can always be found online and in stores year round, but these products take the print and use it in a new way. Whether it’s Urban Outfitter’s use of zebra print over a traditional cheetah design, or H&M’s incorporation of the trend into dressy attire suitable for professional settings, there are numerous ways to update the classic style and take it into new territory.

6. Sequins

H&M Sequined Dress with Fringe, $29.99, Fashion Nova She Bad Sequin Top, $29.99, Forever 21 Sequin Mini Dress, $27.90

The holiday season is an ideal time for shine and sparkle in your ensembles. A shimmery dress is awesome for a holiday party or New Year’s Eve. Contrary to popular belief, sequins can also be worn casually. Just ask Fashion Nova buyer Dementria S., who commented on their sequin tee, explaining “You can dress it up or down, fits great and it’s true to size!”

7. Corduroy

Tilly’s SKY AND SPARROW Corduroy Sherpa Womens Jacket, $39.99, SHEIN Pocket Detail Colorblock Corduroy Coat, $22, Lulu’s High Class Emerald Green Corduroy Mini Skirt, $42

To add some texture to your wardrobe this winter, try out one of these corduroy pieces. Miz the classic trend up with a color block pattern like this top from SHEIN, or wear it simply as a cute jacket for everyday in the winter.

8. Comfy sweaters

Urban Outfitters Snyder Intarsia Knit Turtleneck Sweater, originally $59.99, now on sale for $29.99, Asos COLLUSION Unisex oversized brushed cardigan in green, $35,

Winter can most definitely be classified as sweater weather, and these items can be used as enduring wardrobe staples due to their comfort and unique designs.