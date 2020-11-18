SHARE:

Once again, Dave Chappelle proved to be poignant, cynical, straight-forward, and most importantly, downright hilarious in between smoking a cigarette, live on-stage while hosting “Saturday Night Live.” If white America thought life was going to get any easier now that Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, Chappelle politely reminds them of the misery and despair that was conveniently forgotten prior to the Trump campaign.

Chappelle managed to sum up the often ill-equipped, highly criticized, and self-proclaimed Trump presidency in a 16-minute monologue. He touched on the election and how white Americans were celebrating a win for half the country but forgetting the mass shootings that were happening before COVID-19.

The stand-up comic spoke about the disturbing negligence of poor white people wearing a mask and paralleled it with the mask that black people have to wear in America. This is what the nameless protagonist experienced in the novel “Invisible Man” written by Ralph Ellison. Black Americans have learned many lessons while being poor, disenfranchised, and frowned upon. In a way, Chappelle tries to convince the audience that white people need Black people in order to survive themselves.

This is a different Dave Chappelle, this is a woke Dave Chappelle. He’s been known for portraying characters such as Rick James and Clayton Bigsby, the blind black man who believes he’s white and is also a white supremacist (which in 2020 we learned that he actually exists, but he’s not blind, at least by his vision).

He also shed some light on current affairs. One of Ronald Reagan’s campaign speech anecdotes in 1976 was about a welfare queen. Reagan proclaimed that this so-called welfare queen and the rest of the black community were on drugs, and these crime-stricken areas were ruining America. Well, for the first time in history, a black man agreed with Ronald Reagan. That’s the sort of backhanded compliment Chappelle delivered.

“Stimulus checks, heroin, and the rest of the country is trying to move forward, and these white n—– keep holding us back,” Chappelle said.

The last time the D.C. native hosted the late-night sketch show, Chappelle told the SNL audience that he loved Trump hotel suites because they were nice and when the housekeeper came in he would be able to grab a hand pull of p—-. This time he criticized the enablers surrounding Donald Trump. Even though Trump lost the election, he’s asked for a recount in Wisconsin and Georgia, which is fair. However, Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud have been defended by many republican congresspeople, governors, and senators. Some have empowered these claims by saying nothing at all. Even with all that is going on, Chappelle got away with calling Donald Trump prejudice.

“Called the coronavirus, the kungflu, “said Chappelle. “I said you racist, hilarious, son of a b—-.”

Chappelle spoke about Donald Trump getting the coronavirus. It only got weirder because everything he mentioned was funny but painfully true. He spoke about the karma that came with the name-calling and bullying of Donald Trump. Trump spent so much time criticizing China for the coronavirus, that he actually got the virus. Sean Conley is the physician that assisted Trump at the hospital. Conley kept exaggerating how healthy Trump was when he assessed his vitals on a daily basis. But Chappelle only wondered why Trump didn’t walk to the Walter Reed Hospital since it’s only an 8.5-mile walk.

“I said $750 in taxes goes a long way, doesn’t it, sir,” Chappelle said.

Chappelle was painfully hilarious because he spoke about the selfish behavior of the President. How can a man criticize poor people for taking advantage of government assistance, only to take full advantage of government assistance for himself?

The highlight and climax of his monologue came when Chappelle reminded the audience how bad it felt when Donald Trump was elected president four years ago. But he also reminded the audience that for the first time in American history the life expectancy of white Americans is diminishing because of opioids and suicide. The pain and anguish that white Americans feel is nothing new to the black community.

Ironically, black people are empathetic in a way, even through slavery, Jim Crow, and redlining. Because black people know how it feels. And it can tear you apart inside, much like the nameless protagonist in the “Invisible Man.” Chappelle says the only difference is that white Americans hate each other when they get that feeling, and I (black people) don’t hate anybody. He just hates that feeling. He tries to convince his audience to fight through those feelings and live your life peacefully.

“And if you can’t do that, come get these n—- lessons.”