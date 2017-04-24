‘Boss Baby’ brings big smiles to the theatre

“Where do babies come from?” is a question frequently asked by children. Dreamworks’ new movie “Boss Baby” was released in theatres on March 31st, and it answers the questions for kids, but with a twist.

The story is told from the point of view of the older brother Tim who has an overactive imagination. The talking, walking, work-obsessed “boss baby” is played by Alec Baldwin who arrives from Baby Corp in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. The two start a sibling rivalry that soon has to be put on hold as they work together on a secret mission to win the battle between puppies and babies.

I personally felt it was a very cute movie and insanely hilarious. My favorite character was Tim’s alarm clock. It was a Gandalf looking wizard named Wizzy who spoke to Tim when he was feeling upset about the arrival of his new baby brother. This movie was fun, imaginative, and included a lot of heartwarming moments; not the ones that made you cringe but the genuine ones that made you watch in awe. Children and adults both filled the theatre with hearty laughs. In total, it brought $116,793,579.00 into the box office.

The running time was 97 minutes, but it felt much longer. Although, it didn’t really matter because every scene was funny. I thought the writing for the movie was very well done. They had some mild rude humor in it to make it more funny for the parents bringing their kids to watch it. The movie had a good message overall about family and how in the end, “boss baby” ultimately chooses family over work. I’m sure he always knew that’s what he really wanted, but he just needed the opportunity to present itself.

Rotten Tomatoes rated the movie 53% which is an average rating of 5.5/10. With 136 reviews counted, 72 were “fresh” tomatoes, or good comments and 64 “rotten” comments, or bad reviews. Their consensus says,“The Boss Baby‘s talented cast, glimmers of wit, and flashes of visual inventiveness can’t make up for a thin premise and a disappointing willingness to settle for doody jokes.” 60% of the audience liked it, with an average rating of 3.5/10. I don’t understand how it got any negative reviews because this movie was amazing. One of the few good animated movies i’ve seen in awhile. If we compare it to Dreamworks other most recent film, Trolls, it received a much better rating. On the tomatometer, it received a 74% with an average rating of 6.4/10. 137 reviewed and 102 were “fresh”. Based on the audience, 69% liked it and rated it a 3.7/10. Critics consensus says, “Trolls brings its instantly recognizable characters to the big screen in a colorful adventure that, while geared toward the younger set, isn’t without rewards for parents.”

Rating: 4/5 pacifiers