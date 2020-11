SHARE:

Too often, women receive scrutiny for embracing and expressing their sexuality. Ariana Grande’s new album “Positions” unapologetically spotlights female sexuality, working to empower women through its candid exploration of love and loss.

The album, released on Oct. 30, is not only a great listen, but it succeeds in conveying these messages of female liberation through her tracks like “Nasty”, “Positions”, and “34+35”.

“Positions”, which is Grande’s sixth studio album release includes many different genres, some being Pop, Trap, R&B, and a hint of Rhythm and Blues. Grande collaborated with multiple artists including, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The name of the album sets the tone for what the songs will entail. Positions, in the grand scheme of things, is not only setting a positive image for women but it’s also about what she wants and gets out of her relationships. For example,

“Boy, I’m tryna meet your mama,

On a Sunday,

Then make a whole lotta love,

On a Monday

Never need no,

No one else, Babe,

Cause I’ll be,

Switching them positions for you” Grande sang in one of her top hits, “Positions.”

There are some similarities in previous albums like “Sweetener,” and “Dangerous Woman” compared to this one. A similarity being her women empowerment stance. Two of her previous songs being “God Is A Woman” and “Dangerous Woman”, from this album “Shut Up” and “Just Like Magic”. What’s more empowering than a girl knowing what she wants and going after it? Not only does she consistently prove points just by using her voice in her songs, but also has a sassiness that empowers her and she knows it.

Grande’s song, “Just like magic”, perfectly executes her feelings and leaves a message to not care about what other people think.

“Middle finger to my

Thumb and then I snap it”

“Losing friends left

And right

But I just send them

Love and light

Good karma, my aesthetic” Grande beautifully sang.

While listening to this whole album, the chronological order of the songs was nearly perfect. The album has already accumulated 174 million streams leading Grande to achieve her fifth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

“It’s her third No. 1 in less than two years and three months,” said Keith Caulfield at Billboard, “the fastest accumulation of three No. 1 proper studio albums ever by a woman.”

Overall my final rate of this album is a solid 4 out of 5. Specifically because Grande is amazing at everything she sets her mind to, her vocal choice works for her, and because she has already reached incredible heights due to the success of this album.