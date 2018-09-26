SHARE:

The Emmys ironically opened with a musical number “We Solved It” to celebrate that they had solved diversity, but as the show progressed through the night, the winners seemed to be primarily white.

Host Michael Che came onto the stage to note that an hour into the show the winners weren’t so ‘diverse.’ “Six awards, all white winners,” Che, noted. “One lady won twice.”

Throughout the show only three Black people won an award. Regina King won for Limited Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie, Thandie Newton won for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and the most shocking win of the night was “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” de-throned “The Voice” for Reality Competition Series.

Usually award shows are platforms for the award winners to take on such important topics of diversity and sexism or any important issue that they want to speak about, but not in this case. The only winners that seemed to use their platform to speak about such important issues were Ryan Murphy and Rachel Brosnahan.

Brosnahan won for Best Actress in a Comedy and used her speech to encourage women to vote during the midterm elections.

Murphy won for top Directing Honors for the Limited Series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” Murphy seemed to be the one of the many winners of the night to use their platform to highlight issues within the LGBT community.

RuPaul’s win alongside Henry Winkler’s first ever Emmy win had to be the most deserving wins of the night. Winkler waited 43 years for his first Emmy win.“I only have 37 seconds, and I wrote this 43 years ago,” he joked, before continuing, “If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you, and tonight I get a chance to clear the table.”

The least deserving awards of the night had to go to “Game of Thrones” and “SNL.” The show won big for what seemed to be weak season. The other nominees in the same category were more deserving of the award. In an article by Rolling Stone “Even the show’s creators looked nonplussed as they accepted Thrones‘ third win in the category since 2015.”

“SNL” beat out “Drunk History” or “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” “SNL” over the years have failed to keep consistency with their viewership and also their material. It’s seemed over the years that SNL isn’t as funny as it used to be. A better argument would have be made for “Drunk History” or “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” The shows are both freshly new and have more of a hilarious format and material.

Since the host of the show were from “SNL,” you would think that The Emmys would at least be funny. No. Absolutely not. Form stiff host, to not so funny skits, The Emmys lack so much more than just diversity. The Emmys failed to ‘solve it.’