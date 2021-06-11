SHARE:

From “bringing families and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world” (as stated on their pink boxes) to expanding over 175 locations in 31 states in only 4 years.

Attention all cookieholics, Crumbl is by far the most delicious, melt in your mouth, ooey gooey cookies you’ll ever have. The closest location to PCC is only a 41 minute drive according to Apple Maps, and it’s located in La Habra.

The first location ever built is located in Logan, Utah and was established in 2017. It all started with,“One big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips,” The Crumbl website states.

The two cousins, Sawyer Hemsley (Crumbl’s COO and Co Founder) and Jason McGowan (Crumbl’s CEO) main goal was to create the world’s best chocolate chip cookie.

“Since then, only four years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 175 locations in 31 states, nationwide. Crumbl is franchise-model business, meaning that each visit is supporting local operators & bakers.” The Crumbl website states.

Crumbl cookies has a unique rotating menu of about 120 flavors plus their award winning milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Every Sunday night the Crumbl crew releases that week’s line up of beautiful, delicious, freshly baked cookies.

For example, one weeks line up included a cookie inspired churro! It is a, “warm cinnamon churro cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar, topped with a cinnamon buttercream frosting and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.” According to Crumbl’s Instagram account.

“It’s my favorite flavor, the cinnamon mixed with the sugary sweetness reminds me of my Spanish roots and always puts me in a better mood,” An employee at Crumbl said when asked their favorite flavor.

This week, June 7th through June 12th, the unique flavors consisted of: Red Velvet White Chip, Ultimate Peanut Butter, Dirt Cake, Banana Cream Pie (a new one), and the flavors that are always available to customers being the Milk Chocolate Chip and Chilled Sugar Cookie. I am not lying when I say these cookies melt in your mouth.

The first cookie I dove immediately into was the banana cream pie, it consisted of a graham cracker pie crust shaped cookie with the taste of the freshly ripe banana chunks in the creamy, custardy goodness. It was topped with a Manila wafer and tasted like heaven. I give this cookie a 5/5.

The second cookie I had my eyes on was the dirt cake. This one is a warm chocolate cookie rolled in Oreo crumbs topped with a chocolate buttercream sprinkled with chocolate streusel and a gummy worm. The first bite melted in my mouth literally. The consistency was outstanding, when I tore the cookie apart it didn’t crumble, no pun intended. I give this cookie a 5/5.

The next cookie I stared at for a solid 5 minutes and contemplated eating it because I could smell the peanut butter from across the room. It’s a peanut butter cookie rolled in sugar and filled with more peanut butter topped with a peanut butter cream drizzle. Eventually I took a bite and enjoyed it but it was way too peanut buttery for me. I give this cookie a ?.

Throughout the 120 rotating flavors they do release new ones sometimes for special occasions or just for fun to keep their fan base intrigued, for example for Halloween they had a pumpkin spice flavored cookie with cream cheese frosting and for Thanksgiving they created a pumpkin pie inspired cookie!

Not only do they keep their fan base satisfied by releasing interesting new flavors, but they also have their bakery set up to where anyone can watch the baking process.

This company has reached incredible heights because they began with just one flavor and now have a rotating menu of over 120. That’s a wonderful accomplishment as well as the expansions in such little time. Due to the sweet flavors, awesome mantra, and superior customer service I give these cookies an overall 5/5 rating.