Active shooter drill: What did I just watch?

GET OUT. HIDE OUT. KEEP OUT. TAKE OUT.

These were all thoughts that crossed my mind as I sat through two of the worst Youtube videos I’ve ever seen in my life during PCC’s active shooter drill Thursday morning.

As serious and relevant as the subject of what to do during an active shooter situation is, the videos provided to us were anything but helpful.

The first video, provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security instructed me to silence my pager. Yeah, let me go back to 1990, find a pager, and silence that shit.

Things went from bad to what the fuck while watching the video for PCC’s active shooter response plan. This video featured the worst acting since Adam Sandler’s “Jack & Jill,” which distracted from the important message it was trying to convey.

The shooter in the video donned a black trench coat, black gloves, and black boots. Apparently, he was a big My Chemical Romance fan.

To fight off the shooter, the main “character” in this video decides to scotch tape a butter knife to a broom stick. I’d rather not.

The most distracting part of this video was the music, which sounded almost identical to the Transformers soundtrack.

We’re a college full of artists, fully capable of making newer, updated versions of these videos that don’t instruct us to go back in time. There are plenty of film majors here who could create a new version, and they could team up with students who are in the drama department.

As for that horrendous soundtrack, our school has an orchestra, a band, a jazz ensemble, and a drumline. Anything they could come up with would be a sweet relief from the current music accompanying the re enactments.

The instructions of what to do during an active shooter are no laughing matter, but the current material we have to inform us is a total joke.

For more information on what to do during an active shooter situation, click here.